Passengers on Qantas mayday flight recount tense moments after hearing bang

46 mins ago
|
1News
QF144 comes into land at Sydney Airport.

QF144 comes into land at Sydney Airport. (Source: 7News)

Passengers on board the Qantas flight that lost an engine above the Tasman say they heard a bang while still in the air.

QF144 from Auckland to Sydney issued a distress call after an in-flight emergency when the plane suffered an engine failure.

After a tense few moments, the plane made a safe landing, with those on board the aircraft and waiting for loved ones at the airport feeling a sense of relief.

Passengers aboard the flight recounted their experiences after disembarking at the Sydney airport terminal.

When speaking to 9News, one man said he heard “a bit of a bang on the plane - then it started to wobble a bit.”

"I heard the engine fall," one woman said.

One passenger said she was "pretty panicked" during the flight’s descent into Sydney.

To those on board, the events had the best possible outcome - a textbook landing.

"The landing was just deluxe; it was like a kiss on the ground," one woman said. "It was beautiful."

