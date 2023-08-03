'A load of rubbish, mate': Eddie Jones snaps amid selection questions

Eddie Jones has once again come out swinging ahead of his Wallabies' next Bledisloe Test match although the target of his remarks has shifted from the All Blacks to rugby writers in Australia.

After naming a young 23 - which boasts the seventh-lowest combined Test caps for a Wallabies side in history at just 277 overall - to face the All Blacks in Dunedin this Saturday, Jones sat down for another typically colourful conference on Thursday in the lead-up to the match.

The topics were varying as usual - from how expensive New Zealand is now to the sad realisation the old Carisbrook Stadium site had now become home to a tradie supermarket.

But the light banter stopped whenever his young Wallabies were brought up - especially No.10 Carter Gordon.

Gordon, who made his starting debut at first-five in the Wallabies' 38-7 loss to the All Blacks at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, has been named to start in the 10 jersey again this week and was a hot topic for Australian scribes after a tough time last Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones slammed the idea he had "got it wrong" in promoting the 22-year-old.

"To say that as a young No 10 in his first game [as a starter], 'you’ve got it wrong in selecting him' is just a load of rubbish mate," Jones said.

“So anyone who asks that question doesn’t know anything about rugby.

"If you know anything about rugby you know that No 10s need time in the seat. If you don’t know anything about rugby then don’t talk to me."

Gordon's place in the Wallabies this year was earned by his impressive play for the Rebels in Super Rugby Pacific and although he started well against the All Blacks in Melbourne, kicking errors started to surface in his game as the match wore on and he was eventually replaced by veteran Quade Cooper in the second half.

It didn't help that his opposite, Richie Mo'unga, was on-song for the All Blacks although Jones used the Crusaders playmaker as an example in defending Gordon.

"It took [Mo'unga] 50 Tests to feel like he belonged at 10," Jones said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's only been in the last 12 months we've seen a guy who looks like he belongs in the All Blacks.

"It will take Carter time and we'd like it to happen quickly but we need to invest in a young 10 - as good as Quade is he's not the future of Australia Rugby."

Jones was asked if he'd spent time with Gordon this week preparing him for Saturday's Test but the longtime coach said that's not how he operates.

"He’s getting enough instruction from his assistant coaches.

"My job is to give him the confidence to keep going forward. He’s going to make more mistakes.

"I can guarantee you that. And he'll learn from it. And when he’s played as many tests as Richie Mo’unga, or [Damian] McKenzie, then he’ll cease to make as many mistakes as he makes now."

Carter Gordon had a tough starting debut against the All Blacks. (Source: Photosport)

ADVERTISEMENT

Seemingly growing tired of the discussion, Jones then took a swipe at the Australian media, many of who were buzzing into the conference via Zoom.

"We'd love [Gordon] to a mistake-free game on Saturday but the reality is he’s a young guy learning, he's an apprentice. He needs to make the mistakes and learn from it, and not listen to much from blokes like you.

"My job is make sure he doesn’t listen to blokes like you, who want to put rubbish in his head."

When the reporter who was questioning Jones at the time said "for the record" he hadn't written such things, Jones then responded with another stinger.

"Well I don't read your stuff so I don't know, mate."

There could be plenty to read on Sunday or in Jones' case, simply ignore.