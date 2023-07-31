All Blacks turn to Richie McCaw for a little extra inspiration

Three dominant victories in the Rugby Championship, the Bledisloe Cup locked up, Wallabies coach Eddie Jones chastened, and Scott Barrett in career-best form while still finding time to put Australia halfback Nic White in his place in Melbourne.

These are rare and heady times for the All Blacks under coach Ian Foster.

Indeed, the wins over Argentina, South Africa and Australia have been so convincing – the last one a 38-7 demolition of the Wallabies at the MCG at the weekend – that the All Blacks have moved above France into second place behind Ireland in World Rugby’s rankings and their struggles last year in losing to the Irish and Argentina at home seem a lifetime ago.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson may even be considering the scenario whereby he says goodbye to Foster after watching him hoist the World Cup in Paris in early November – a triumphant moment, naturally, but one that might contain a measure of awkwardness ahead of Scott Robertson’s tenure.

And that is because the All Blacks have arrived at their final home Test of the year, and penultimate match before the World Cup, on a streak of form and confidence that almost defies belief.

On the field they have a sense of purpose and consistency that has been missing for three years - and if the messages from the coaches about maintaining high standards for the dead rubber Test against Australia in Dunedin on Saturday aren’t enough, the sight of former captain Richie McCaw at the team’s Christchurch hotel might be.

For hooker Codie Taylor, having McCaw, the most capped All Black of all time and a double World Cup winner, around the team this week is a reminder about what is at stake.

"We’ve got Ricko walking around there in the hotel – he’s keeping us on edge, I think," Taylor said.

"Just to have his presence here shows what it means to be an All Black. It’s another Test against Australia. I don’t want to say it but if they get that one I’d say they would be a pretty happy camp."

Forwards coach Jason Ryan said: "We’ll prepare with the utmost respect – it’s a special Test match for us, it being the last one at home for the year we want to really build on the performances we’ve had so far.”

The All Blacks celebrate Codie Taylor's try against the Wallabies in Melbourne. (Source: Photosport)

What McCaw would think of Barrett’s “shush” motion towards halfback White at the MCG (Barrett was spotted doing it twice on camera) is anyone’s guess.

The former All Blacks skipper was never one for such displays – and Barrett himself admitted afterwards that it was uncharacteristic – but the lock is playing at such an elite level and with such confidence that he would probably earn a free pass from the notorious taskmaster.

Certainly, Barrett’s early hit on starting halfback Tate McDermott which created a try for Shannon Frizell created a stir within the camp, not to mention McDermott’s ribcage.

"Scooter [Barrett] probably came up with that plan himself," Taylor said.

"He’s one of those men who doesn’t rest. He’s always looking for opportunities. He saw one there and took it and the world now knows not to throw it off the top when they’re 5m out [from their own line]."

Current skipper Sam Cane is a possibility to return this week depending on how he recovers from his neck strain suffered against the Boks, with prop Fletcher Newell available after a long term foot problem and wing Leicester Fainga’anuku also back from injury.

Changes are expected this week, with lock Sam Whitelock and first-five Damian McKenzie possibilities to start, along with possible debuts for midfielder Dallas McLeod and blindside flanker Samipeni Finau.

But Ryan said: "It doesn’t come easy at the All Blacks, it’s not like we’re just going to dish out the Test caps, you’ve got to make sure you set them up to succeed during the week."

The breakdown will likely come into focus this week after the Wallabies successfully pressured the All Blacks there in Melbourne.

And with the World Cup squad of 33 players named in Napier on the Monday ahead of the warm-up Test against South Africa at Twickenham on August 26, the sense of expectation will only grow.

"It’s in the back of your mind but I think the great thing is that the coaches have made no comments about it," Taylor said of the World Cup squad.

"The Rugby Championship was the focus for us. I’m sure they’ve got their own ideas around. Everyone wants to put their hand up."