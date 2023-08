Lotto Powerball has rolled over as no one struck the $23 million jackpot in tonight's draw.

The winning numbers were: 06, 23, 25, 27, 28, 32 Bonus 17 Powerball 09.

The Powerball jackpot will now be $26 million in Saturday night's upcoming draw.

No tickets won Lotto First Division's top prize of $1 million.

However, 22 tickets shared Lotto Second Division, each taking home $15,805.

The winning Strike numbers were 27, 23, 28, 32.

One ticket took out Strike's top prize winning $200,000.