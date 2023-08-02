Kiwi swimmers pick up two medals at para world champs

Kiwi swimmers Cameron Leslie and Tupou Neiufi have claimed a silver and bronze respectively for New Zealand on the second day of action at the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester.

Leslie won silver in the 100m freestyle [S4] before Neiufi added to New Zealand's tally with a third place finish in the 100m backstroke [S8].

Competing in his seventh world championships, Leslie pushed Israel's Ami Omer Dadon in the first 50m but was unable to match his pace in the race home.

The Kiwi took second with a time of 1:22.56 while Dadon won the gold in a world record time of 1:18.94.

“I’m pretty happy with that swim,” said Leslie. “It’s my third fastest 100 across the last three seasons so pretty up there.”

“The Israeli swam really well. He’s a good swimmer and if that’s how he’s starting the week we know he’s going to be putting up a big fight all week so I’m going to have my work cut out for me.”

Leslie joked he was lucky to hold on for silver with Japan's Takayuki Suzuki taking bronze just 0.35s behind him.

“I’m glad to get a silver in the bank already but man it felt like a piano fell on me in that last 25, he said. "My old mate Taka from Japan nearly got me but luckily had enough to hold on.”

Neiufi was then up in the 100m backstroke [S8] final and while she was initially locked in a battle for the silver medal with Italian Xenia Francesca Palazzo while Great Britain's Alice Tai surged ahead.

Tai ended up dominating the final, finishing seven seconds clear of the field while Palazzo took silver and Neiufi the bronze.

Regardless, Neiufi was pleased with her 1:20.35 effort.

“I’m super stoked to get bronze,” said Neiufi.

“That was an unreal swim from Alice."

Leslie added it was a great start for the New Zealand team at the pinnacle event.

"It’s been great to get a couple of medals early and to be honest this was probably the race I was least looking forward to. I always love the 50s but I’m really excited for the 200 too, we just figured out some better race tactics for me so keen to see how that reflects time wise."

Christchurch's Gaby Smith was also in action in the 200m individual medley [SM10] placing ninth overall in 2:40.88s.