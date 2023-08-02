Breakers sign former Bunedesliga MVP, play down his height

The Breakers have added a former league MVP in Germany to their roster for the upcoming season who will add plenty to their campaign - except height.

2022 Bundesliga MVP Parker Jackson-Cartwright has been announced as the Breakers' latest import for their upcoming season, coming off an impressive run with Besiktas in Turkey where he averaged 17.9 points, 7.7 assists and four rebounds.

Jackson-Cartwright had even more impressive numbers in Germany for Baskets Bonn - fellow Breaker Finn Delaney's old club - when he won MVP, averaging 20.4 points, seven assists and 3.5 rebounds across 37 games.

Breakers coach Mody Maor said he was excited by the thought of the American teaming up with Will McDowell-White as the Breakers' guards this season.

“If you look at the key metrics in the game, Parker is in the top 10 percentile of all five, including being an above-average rebounder,” said Maor.

Maor's emphasis on rebounding is perhaps due to his latest recruit going against the mould for what the Breakers' tend to go for in imports.

Statistically, Jackson-Cartwright is the smallest import in the club’s history, having previously been listed at 5'9" [175cm] in shoes when measured for the NBA draft in 2018.

Maor dismissed his height as a topic of discussion though.

“You don’t measure the impact of a basketball player in his centimetres,” he said.

“You should look at the fact that his teams have historically won at every level. There’s something infectious Parker possesses out on the floor and he’s bringing it to the Breakers.”

Jackson-Cartwright's signing leaves the Breakers with one spot left to fill in their roster for the upcoming season with their first game against the Cairns Taipans next month at Spark Arena.

The September 30 match will also double as Tom Abercrombie's record 400th game for the club.