New Zealand
1News

'Unknown substance' leaves two needing treatment at animal shelter

45 mins ago
Manukau Animal Shelter.

Manukau Animal Shelter. (Source: Google Maps)

An "unknown substance" left two people needing treatment at an Auckland animal shelter this morning.

Fire crews donned hazmat suits after being called to the Manukau Animal Shelter just before 10am.

"Crews got hazmat suits on to go in and investigate," a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1News.

"They still don't know what it is but collected samples of it to be tested at some point, but they were unable to ascertain what it is on site."

St John also attended the scene and treated two patients, one in a moderate condition and one in a minor condition.

Fire crews left the scene after making it safe around midday.

New ZealandAucklandAccidents

SHARE ME

More Stories

Police notified after students receive 'disturbing' email

Police notified after students receive 'disturbing' email

The email has led to some Rosehill College staff members receiving abuse, which the principal of the Auckland school said is unwarranted.

49 mins ago

New sinkhole causing more transport woes in Auckland

New sinkhole causing more transport woes in Auckland

It comes just over a week after a sinkhole opened up on a busy Auckland CBD road, impacting traffic and businesses.

12:18pm

0:22

Pedestrian dies in Hutt Valley hit-and-run

Pedestrian dies in Hutt Valley hit-and-run

7:55am

Police appeal for witnesses after young person hit by train

Police appeal for witnesses after young person hit by train

7:08am

1 dead, three in hospital after car hits power pole in Christchurch

1 dead, three in hospital after car hits power pole in Christchurch

6:36am

Young person killed by train in Mount Maunganui

Young person killed by train in Mount Maunganui

7:04pm

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Major bank's mortgage rates hike 'out of step' with industry

Major bank's mortgage rates hike 'out of step' with industry

29 mins ago

National MP to answer questions on 'threatening' behaviour

National MP to answer questions on 'threatening' behaviour

45 mins ago

'Unknown substance' leaves two needing treatment at animal shelter

'Unknown substance' leaves two needing treatment at animal shelter

49 mins ago

Police notified after students receive 'disturbing' email

Police notified after students receive 'disturbing' email

1:49pm

Gold Coast man charged with over 1600 child sex offences

Gold Coast man charged with over 1600 child sex offences

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6