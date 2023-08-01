'Unknown substance' leaves two needing treatment at animal shelter

An "unknown substance" left two people needing treatment at an Auckland animal shelter this morning.

Fire crews donned hazmat suits after being called to the Manukau Animal Shelter just before 10am.

"Crews got hazmat suits on to go in and investigate," a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1News.

"They still don't know what it is but collected samples of it to be tested at some point, but they were unable to ascertain what it is on site."

St John also attended the scene and treated two patients, one in a moderate condition and one in a minor condition.

Fire crews left the scene after making it safe around midday.