Police issue warning after 'number of people' overdose on GHB

41 mins ago
Taranaki Police are issuing a warning after a number of people overdosed on what is believed to be GHB, commonly known as "Wazz".

"The overdoses resulted in admissions to Taranaki Base Hospital and have placed undue pressure on the public health system," police said.

The Class B drug is a central nervous system depressant which gives users a high, followed by "more sedative effects that can last for up to two days", according to the New Zealand Drug Foundation.

"Immediate negative effects may include sweating, loss of consciousness, nausea, auditory and visual hallucinations, headaches, vomiting, exhaustion, sluggishness, amnesia, confusion and clumsiness."

Anyone who has taken the substance — also known as GBL or 1,4-BD — and notices symptoms such as loss of consciousness, seizures, increased heart rate, high blood pressure or strange-feeling muscles are encouraged to go to the hospital emergency department, Te Whatu Ora - Taranaki said.

Anyone found in possession of Class B controlled drugs could face three months in prison and/or a $500 fine.

New Zealand's drug early warning system High Alert said "no use is the safest drug use". People who do wish to consume the drug should take smaller doses as substances all have different potency and onset times, making it easy to overdose.

It also advised people to avoid re-dosing, as well as mixing Wazz with other substances, particularly alcohol and other depressants like ketamine.

More information on the drug can be found on the High Alert website.

