Kiwis with disabilities detail 'nightmare' transport experiences

A lack of reliable transport options is restricting the lives of disabled people who want to go about their daily lives like anyone else.

The Fair Go programme revealed the everyday experiences of three people, which includes unnotified lengthy taxi delays, inaccessible bus timetables, and "nightmare" train station layouts.

A 2022 report, released by Waka Kotahi NZTA, found the "persistent challenges faced by disabled people using transport have not changed, in any measurable way, since a Human Rights Commission inquiry almost two decades ago".

And unlike Australia and the US, New Zealand doesn't have any legislated standards for accessible transport.

Susan Williams, who is functionally blind and using a wheelchair temporarily, said they have to plan every detail of a trip before leaving home.

"It's contingency plan after contingency plan and it's just day to day life and it's exhausting. But also, I'm not going to give up on doing what I love doing."

The actor shared a recent experience where they booked a taxi in advance and told the dispatcher they would need a larger vehicle to take their foldable wheelchair.

"The taxi turned up and saw my wheelchair and was just like, 'nope, sorry won't fit, leaving.'"

By the time Wellington Combined Taxis had sent another, Williams was nearly an hour late to a teaching workshop.

Wellington student Renee, who is blind, said she's also had to rearrange her day because of delays.

"I booked the night before and the taxi arrived over half an hour late which meant that I had to cancel my gym session."

Wellington Combined Taxis apologised for the delays, saying after Covid it is still operating at a reduced capacity.

Outside of delays, wheelchair user Ollie Goulden in Hamilton said there are times in the day when it's almost impossible to get a wheelchair accessible taxi, which are booked out during the hours before and after the school run.

"You have to schedule your life around those times."

There are currently 380 taxis with wheelchair hoists on our roads in the whole of the country.

Warren Quirke of the Small Passenger Service Association (SPSA) acknowledged that's "obviously not enough, because we are running into problems".

He said major changes to regulations back in 2017 have made it harder for drivers to keep their engines running.

The SPSA estimates a new plug-in hybrid costs around $50,000 and fuel about $5000 for a year.

Compare that to a wheelchair vehicle, which is around $65,000 upfront and another $40,000 to fit it out with a hoist and certification.

Drivers can try and claim 60% of the fit-out cost back, lowering costs to around $80,000, but that's before factoring in $12,000 in diesel and road charges.

Drivers do get paid an incentive to take passengers with wheelchairs, which has been $10 since the early 2000s.

Quirke said that is "well and truly out of date".

"If we look at our cousins across the Tasman, South Australia will pay $25 to the driver for the same service, in Victoria it's closer to $30."

Te Manatū Waka, the Ministry of Transport, is about to carry out a review of the Total Mobility scheme to ensure it's working as well as it can.

The terms of reference will be released shortly, with the review expected to be completed by late 2024.

