Wheelchair users battle for equal rights at live events

The events industry is being called on to even the playing field for disabled people when it comes to buying tickets and attending a live show, game, or concert.

While the public can snap tickets up online, those needing accessible tickets almost always have to call a ticketing agent.

"Booking tickets to events is a complete nightmare," Sally Barkman told Fair Go. "You ring the specialist accessible line, and then you're generally on hold for a minimum, I would say, of at least 45 minutes, sometimes longer".

When Jack Tauwhare got through to someone at Ticketek to book tickets to the Tall Blacks, he was told he'd need to spend three times as much for an accessible space.

"I asked them, well, what about the $20 tickets? And they said they're not for wheelchairs. They're for general admission, and I said, 'well, this is wrong".

Ticketek doesn't set prices; the event holder does - in this case, Basketball New Zealand (BBNZ).

The sporting body apologised, agreeing that the pricing was "unacceptable". It said the area determined the price of the seats – in this case, in a premium section of the arena.

BBNZ says it's improving the price point for accessible seating in the future and offered Tauwhare a free ticket to its next event.

When it comes to booking an accessible seat, most venues allow for a person to book one seat next to them for a companion. But this prevents ticketholders, like Sally Barkman, from being able to sit with their friends and family.

"Lots of people with disabilities have children. We want to do things as family," says Sally.

Overseas, Australia and the US have had laws ensuring equality for people with disabilities in many areas of life, including events, for over 25 years.

These standards include requirements for the number of accessible seats available at a venue and putting them in a variety of places. In the US, this includes the ability to book up to three additional seats, in the same row, for friends or family members.

New Zealand is playing catch-up.

It was hoped new legislation introduced to Parliament last year would remove access barriers for Kiwis, but advocates are concerned that it's set up to fail.

Access Matters Aotearoa Trust co-chair Dr Rebekah Graham said that the proposed legislation needs to have teeth in order to do its job.

"Some form of regulatory mechanism and reporting structure so that if something isn't accessible, there's a place you can report it, there's a mechanism in place where someone can come and check it out," she said.

"And if it's not meeting those accessibility standards, then there's a consequence".

Until that happens, Fair Go's calling on the events sector to put accessibility centre stage.

Ticketek doesn't offer the ability to book accessible tickets online. Ticketmaster has its website set up for this, but not all events are using the service. The option's there at Eden Park for Pink's upcoming concert and the FIFA Women's World Cup.