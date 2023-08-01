Brazier chasing 'perfect ending' in Paris with Sevens sisters

It's set to be the end of an era in the Black Ferns Sevens group, with stalwart Kelly Brazier confirming she will hang up her boots after next year's Olympic Games.

The play-maker has been part of the group for both its Olympic campaigns in Rio and Tokyo, in which they won silver and gold respectively.

Speaking with 1News, the 33-year-old said finishing up at the Olympics in Paris would be "the perfect ending".

However Brazier won't be leaving rugby altogether.

Kelly Brazier. (Source: Photosport)

She's made no secret of her desire to get into coaching once she leaves the game as a player, and a recent stint with Japanese team Brave Louve only served to reinforce that.

"My heart rate was probably more on the bench than what it is when playing," she said.

"It was pretty cool, got chucked straight in the deep end, the head coach was just like 'take it over'."

One of her closest friends and captain Sarah Hirini described Brazier as sometimes being an "unsung hero" in the group, adding she might well end up on the international coaching scene in the near future.

"She's got a pretty smart head on her and has played rugby for a long time, I'm excited to see where that goes," Hirini said.

Sarah Hirini and Kelly Brazier share a moment during Black Ferns Sevens training. (Source: Photosport)

And while 30-year-old Hirini's adamant she still has plenty of rugby left in her, the Olympics may spell the end of other storied careers in the group.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe acknowledged after Tokyo she thought about whether she should stay on for Paris or whether to have babies, "but then I go, 'it's three years so got to have a crack at it'," she laughed.

With her body and mind reset after an eight-week break, Woodman-Wickliffe said she won't make any decision on her playing future just yet.

"Five years down the track I'd ultimately love to be playing overseas at some stage, but I don't want to put a timer on it because you build pressure and you put all this expectation on what your last season's got to look like."

No matter what, the tight-knit trio — who have long been some of the team's most recognisable faces — will be enjoying this last ride together.

"This year we have a full year of working our butts off," Woodman-Wickliffe grinned.

"I definitely don't take it for granted and I know this isn't going to be my life forever, so just to turn up and make sure I enjoy each day. It's pretty special I get to do it alongside some of my best friends," Brazier added.