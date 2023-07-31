Senior woman's life saved after concerned neighbour calls police

The life of a senior Auckland woman has "almost certainly" been saved after a concerned neighbour called police when she hadn't been spotted for several days.

The woman's neighbour called police on Saturday requesting a welfare check, Inspector Todd Moore-Carter said.

"The curtains at the home had remained drawn and there was no signs of movement in the house," he said.

"They were rightfully concerned as the elderly woman lives alone and phone calls had gone unanswered."

Officers arrived at the home in Glenfield around 6.20pm where they found the woman, "had fallen over and was in urgent need of medical attention".

"We believe she could have been needing assistance for a number of days, and the woman was transported to hospital to receive the care she needed," Moore-Carter said.

"The neighbour's quick thinking and concern for their neighbour almost certainly saved her life."

Moore-Carter called the incident a "timely reminder" for the community to get to know their neighbours and to check up on them.

"Please remember to look out for one another, especially our vulnerable and elderly communities," he said.