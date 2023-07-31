No hope of finding missing Aus defence heli crew alive - deputy PM

Nearly three days after a likely fatal helicopter crash off the coast of Queensland, the Australian Defence Force has concluded the four soldiers could not have survived the tragedy.

Officials believe Captain Danniel Lyon, Lieutenant Maxwell Nugent, Warrant Officer Class Two Joseph Laycock and Corporal Alexander Naggs were killed when their MRH-90 helicopter crashed into the ocean near Hamilton Island on Friday night.

They were all from the 6th aviation regiment based at the Holsworthy army barracks in Sydney and had been participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre.

Speaking to media today, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said now that enough of the wreckage had been recovered, it was clear there had been a "catastrophic incident".

"The families of the four aircrew were notified this morning," he said.

"I've spoken with each of them in the last hour, but I do want to assure them and assure the nation that the determined recovery effort involving hundreds of Defence Force personnel will continue."

Defence Force chief General Angus Campbell said the four soldiers would be honoured.

"I would ask all Australians to pause for a moment and think about the service offered and the loss suffered and to support and care for these families and for our ADF personnel throughout the country."

A recovery effort is still underway, involving "hundreds" of personnel, with Marles promising a "full investigation".

Debris was located on Saturday afternoon, with pieces of the helicopter pulled from the water.

However, recovery will be complex.

Campbell warned the waters in the Whitsundays are quite deep and have strong currents.

He said sonar equipment has been used in conjunction with specialist divers.

The MRH-90 is in the process of being phased out by the Australian Defence Force, with questions over their safety previously raised.

The Defence Force has confirmed the fleet has been stood down while an investigation plays out.