World
AAP

Four missing after Australian military helicopter crash off Qld coast

10:42am
Helicopter rotor on bright sunny day with blue skies.

Helicopter rotor on bright sunny day with blue skies. (Source: istock.com)

An Australian Army helicopter has crashed into waters off Hamilton Island in Queensland during joint military exercises.

Four people were on board the MRH-90 Taipan helicopter when it went down at about 10.30pm on Friday (12:30am this morning NZ time), Defence Minister Richard Marles confirmed.

A search is under way to find the crew, and their families have been notified.

The aircraft was involved in Exercise Talisman Sabre, a training operation that involves defence forces from Australia, the United States and other allies.

Mr Marles said the missing helicopter was taking part in a mission that involved a second chopper.

"Defence exercises which are so necessary for the readiness of our defence force are serious, they carry risk," he told reporters on Saturday in Brisbane.

"As we desperately hope for better news during the course of this day we are reminded about the gravity of the act which comes with wearing our nation's uniform."

Chief of the Defence Force General Angus Campbell said Queensland authorities, members of the public and US personnel were taking part in the search.

"Our focus at the moment is finding our people and supporting their families and the rest of our team, this is indeed a terrible moment," he said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese released a statement expressing confidence in ongoing search and rescue efforts.

"Our first thoughts are with the loved ones of the missing," he said.

"All Australians hold them in our hearts and we hold onto hope as the search and rescue teams go about their work right now."

The bulk of Talisman Sabre exercises are being held in regional Queensland.

Earlier in July, a US Army tank was caught up in a fiery crash near Rockhampton that left six people in hospital.

No NZDF personal were involved in the incident.

WorldDefenceAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Arrest warrant for man over Queensland cliff murder 26 years ago

Arrest warrant for man over Queensland cliff murder 26 years ago

Police are hunting for Keith Lees, 70, who was last seen in Portland, Victoria last month after a visit from detectives.

9:31pm

Coins and punches thrown in Queensland road rage attack

Coins and punches thrown in Queensland road rage attack

A Kiwi woman in Australia pursued a vehicle along a highway while her passenger threw coins after being cut off.

Thu, Jul 27

Five shot in five days: Sydney's gangland war escalates

Five shot in five days: Sydney's gangland war escalates

Thu, Jul 27

Don't drink and mow: Aus man arrested on ride-on lawnmower

Don't drink and mow: Aus man arrested on ride-on lawnmower

Thu, Jul 27

1:28

Kiwi, 77, faces life sentence for allegedly importing heroin into Australia

Kiwi, 77, faces life sentence for allegedly importing heroin into Australia

Thu, Jul 27

Stranded WA whales euthanised in 'difficult decision'

Stranded WA whales euthanised in 'difficult decision'

Thu, Jul 27

0:46

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Biden publicly acknowledges granddaughter for first time

Biden publicly acknowledges granddaughter for first time

39 mins ago

US cop who put suspect in car hit by train guilty of reckless endangerment

US cop who put suspect in car hit by train guilty of reckless endangerment

12:19pm

Andrew Saville: A 'G' win ticks all the All Blacks' boxes

Andrew Saville: A 'G' win ticks all the All Blacks' boxes

12:05pm

Just eight engineers trained so far to monitor 1500 dams for safety

Just eight engineers trained so far to monitor 1500 dams for safety

11:38am

Dunedin determined to outdo Eden Park supporting Football Ferns

Dunedin determined to outdo Eden Park supporting Football Ferns

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6