Four missing after Australian military helicopter crash off Qld coast

An Australian Army helicopter has crashed into waters off Hamilton Island in Queensland during joint military exercises.

Four people were on board the MRH-90 Taipan helicopter when it went down at about 10.30pm on Friday (12:30am this morning NZ time), Defence Minister Richard Marles confirmed.

A search is under way to find the crew, and their families have been notified.

The aircraft was involved in Exercise Talisman Sabre, a training operation that involves defence forces from Australia, the United States and other allies.

Mr Marles said the missing helicopter was taking part in a mission that involved a second chopper.

"Defence exercises which are so necessary for the readiness of our defence force are serious, they carry risk," he told reporters on Saturday in Brisbane.

"As we desperately hope for better news during the course of this day we are reminded about the gravity of the act which comes with wearing our nation's uniform."

Chief of the Defence Force General Angus Campbell said Queensland authorities, members of the public and US personnel were taking part in the search.

"Our focus at the moment is finding our people and supporting their families and the rest of our team, this is indeed a terrible moment," he said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese released a statement expressing confidence in ongoing search and rescue efforts.

"Our first thoughts are with the loved ones of the missing," he said.

"All Australians hold them in our hearts and we hold onto hope as the search and rescue teams go about their work right now."

The bulk of Talisman Sabre exercises are being held in regional Queensland.

Earlier in July, a US Army tank was caught up in a fiery crash near Rockhampton that left six people in hospital.

No NZDF personal were involved in the incident.