Tonight's Goodsorts are the citizens of Staveley, situated about 45 minutes inland from Ashburton.

For 70 years, people have flocked to Staveley to skate on the town's outdoor ice skating rink.

Except for the last eight years, the freezing temperatures haven't arrived, so the town decided they needed to do something special to save their rink.

Goodsorts went to see how they did it.

Watch the video above to see the revived rink.