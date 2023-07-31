AI dating app replicating 'genuine human interaction'

The app, called Replika, is one of dozens designed to replicate genuine human interaction.

Replika takes the form of an interactive, personalised chatbot and learns how to ‘replicate’ human interaction through conversations with the user who created them.

Human Behaviour Specialist Hayden Brown says, “As human beings we all have an in-built mechanism to avoid pain and seek pleasure. Essentially trying to get the positive without the negative.”

“Through technology now more than ever, we actually have more opportunities to avoid the challenges that can come with a deep human connection and instead go for immediate gratification or the path of less resistance."

He says although we know this isn’t real life, people still try it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our own conscious mind and our past experiences does inform our present-day decisions in an effort to keep us safe from past pain we’ve experienced.

“Any individual who is interested in an AI relationship over a real human connection; may have been rejected or beliefs around not being good enough."

Replika was developed by AI start-up Luka in 2017, to reconnect with a loved one who had passed away. Replika has reached over 10 million users worldwide after seeing a 35% increase during the global pandemic.

“Technology, like us, is evolving and it’s very important to note how attention in our intimate relationships are being fought for."

Although Brown still recommends a human connection and to “embrace challenges in pursuit of a real relationship”.

“Life is two-sided, there’s always the challenge and support, the pain and the pleasure. Embracing anything; truly meaningful in life requires balancing both of those opposite polarities."