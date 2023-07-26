Claims Labour Caucus is leaking in wake of Kiri Allan's fall

A day after the resignation of Kiri Allan from politics there are now claims the Labour Caucus is leaking.

MP's appeared shocked, saddened, and subdued as they gathered for their caucus meeting on Tuesday this week.

Allan is facing criminal charges after crashing her vehicle on Sunday evening while under the influence of alcohol.

However, confidential details of what was discussed during the Tuesday caucus meeting have made their way to the media.

The Post reports a first-term MP is understood to have said "we can't pretend that we haven't known about this for two years". That same MP claimed they were "bullied and yelled at" by the former minister, believing it "was the price to pay to get decent policy through".

"Caucus rules are that you have private conversations. You need to be able to do that so you have robust conversations," Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni told 1News.

It points to the issue of a leak within the caucus.

"It's an anonymous source that has leaked, supposedly leaked something," Sepuloni said.

"As I said, it's an anonymous source that has supposedly leaked, and so I'm not going to speak to that."

Allan is facing charges including careless use of a motor vehicle and refusing to accompany a police officer. Allan was also issued for excess breath alcohol between 250 and 400mcg.

On Monday she resigned her ministerial roles and on Tuesday confirmed she would not seek re-election in October.

A leak can be debilitating for a political party, particularly with an election so close.

Asked if there was a leak within the caucus, Cabinet Minister Ginny Andersen said: "Not that I'm aware of."

Fellow Cabinet Minister David Parker added: "I would never talk about what happens in caucus."

National MP Judith Collins said it was a concern.

"Oh well it's never good... nope."

Cabinet Minister Kieran McAnulty was clearly disappointed.

"It's usually the approach that what goes on in caucus isn't talked about, so I'm very surprised to hear there's been a leak," he said.

During a debate in Parliament it appeared Prime Minister Chris Hipkins tried to get in ahead of the opposition party on the issue.

National's Christopher Luxon asked: "Does he think David Parker was being a 'team player' by quitting his job three months before an election?"

To which Hipkins responded: "Certainly more of a team player than the people who leaked [Luxon's] details about his Tesla."

But it was the opposition that had the last laugh.

Nicola Willis repeatedly quizzing the prime minister: "How's the caucus leak? How's your caucus leak? How's the caucus leak?"

The last two days have been a nightmare for Labour and just as it was hoping for a day's reprieve, today's revelation of a leak from within caucus can be seen as a body blow from within its own ranks.

Asked if she would be reminding caucus members of the need for discipline, Sepuloni replied: "I'm pretty sure and confident that our caucus knows about the need for discipline."