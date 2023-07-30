Football
LGBTQ+ community proud and visible at Women's World Cup

2:50pm
A United States fan at the United States vs. Vietnam soccer match in Auckland.

A United States fan at the United States vs. Vietnam soccer match in Auckland. (Rafaela Pontes/AP)

New Zealand striker Hannah Wilkinson has helped create two milestones at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

With her 48th-minute goal in the tournament opener against Norway, she led the co-host Football Ferns to their first win in six trips to the Women’s World Cup.

She’s also one of at least 95 out members of the LGBTQ+ community competing in this year’s tournament, according to a count being kept by Outsports, a website that covers the LGBTQ+ sports.

The Ferns were greeted with a fan-made sign at their next match in Wellington: "Gay for soccer, gay for Wilkie," it read.

The 95 out participants make up roughly 13% of the 736 total players at the Women’s World Cup, more than doubling the 40 players and coaches Outsports counted in 2019.

The 2023 tournament also is hosting the first openly trans and non-binary player in either a men’s or Women’s World Cup, Quinn of Canada.

"Last World Cup was so big, especially with the visibility of the U.S. women’s national team winning and (Megan Rapinoe) fighting with (Donald) Trump. So I think that was a huge year for LGBTQ+ visibility," said Lindsey Freeman, a professor of sociology and anthropology at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia.

"It’s just the ad hoc, fun culture of women’s soccer that you’re seeing in this World Cup," said Freeman, who is in New Zealand conducting research on the topic.

Jim Buzinski, co-founder of Outsports, agreed.

"In the Western world, it’s such a non-issue that it really just doesn’t get talked about," he said. "And I think that’s in a good way."

Prior to the start of the tournament, FIFA designated eight socially conscious armbands team captains could wear throughout the Women’s World Cup. The decision came after “One Love” armbands were denied to men’s teams in Qatar in 2022.

The armbands being used this year include anti-discriminatory sayings and multiple colours, but the rainbow version Germany wanted to use is not allowed. None of the available options explicitly mention LGBTQ+ rights.

The decision has led many players to express their support in more creative ways across Australia and New Zealand.

New Zealand midfielder Ali Riley was interviewed on the official Women’s World Cup broadcast after her team’s upset of Norway.

Her painted fingernails, left hand in the colours of the pride flag and right hand as the trans flag, were clearly visible as she held her head and fought back tears.

"She’s such an advocate and she’s definitely someone who uses her platform in such a positive way. We are all so proud of her and the way she represents the LGBTQ+ community," teammate CJ Bott said.

"Good on her. We’re all backing her, and we all back the community as well."

