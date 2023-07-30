Football
Associated Press

Football Ferns left to rue unconverted chances against Swiss

50 mins ago
Claudia Bunge and Jacqui Hand share a moment after the final whistle against Switzerland.

Claudia Bunge and Jacqui Hand share a moment after the final whistle against Switzerland. (Source: Associated Press)

New Zealand is out of the FIFA World Cup following a 0-0 draw with Switzerland in their final Group A game in Dunedin.

The Football Ferns started the game in second place in their group but dropped to third after Norway beat the Philippines 6-0 in the other group game in Auckland.

Switzerland with five points and Norway with four points qualified for the round of 16.

New Zealand also finished with four points but missed out because of an inferior goal differential to the Norwegians.

Once again the Ferns had their fair share of possession, but were unable to get into good goal scoring position.

Roared on by a near-capacity crowd of 25,947 at the indoor Dunedin Stadium, New Zealand lacked nothing in effort but could not find the goal they needed to progress.

Jacqui Hand and Olivia Chance both hit the post while Katie Bowen's shot was blocked as New Zealand pushed for an opener and looked more likely to score.

Switzerland looked more comfortable after the break, with Seraina Piubel slicing a left-footed shot wide off the mark before being ruled offside, while New Zealand struggled in the final third.

Malia Steinmetz's strike from the edge of the penalty area was saved as New Zealand became increasingly frantic in their efforts - goalkeeper Victoria Esson headed wide in the closing minutes - but Switzerland held firm and saw out the draw.

In the end, the Ferns finished with 12 attempts to Switzerland's three.

New Zealand beat Norway 1-0 in the opening game and lost 1-0 to Philippines in their second.

It was the sixth time New Zealand had competed at the FIFA World Cup and they are still to move past group play.

Their win over Norway in the opening game was their first ever at a finals tournament.

FootballFIFA World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

World Cup: Spain thanks Palmerston North - 'Treated like family'

World Cup: Spain thanks Palmerston North - 'Treated like family'

Spain coach Jorge Vilda was today asked by 1News to clarify reports the team had relocated to Wellington early because of a lack of things to do in Palmerston North.

3:39pm

LGBTQ+ community proud and visible at Women's World Cup

LGBTQ+ community proud and visible at Women's World Cup

There are 95 out members of the LGBTQ+ community competing this year, doubling the 40 players seen at the 2019 tournament.

2:50pm

Mayor defends city after Spanish team skips town

Mayor defends city after Spanish team skips town

1:50pm

Spain women's football team deny leaving Palmy early 'due to boredom'

Spain women's football team deny leaving Palmy early 'due to boredom'

Sat, Jul 29

Dunedin determined to outdo Eden Park supporting Football Ferns

Dunedin determined to outdo Eden Park supporting Football Ferns

Sat, Jul 29

1:59

Football Ferns full of belief for do-or-die World Cup game

Football Ferns full of belief for do-or-die World Cup game

Fri, Jul 28

1:49

Latest

Popular

32 mins ago

Saudi Arabia to host a Ukrainian-organised peace summit - source

Saudi Arabia to host a Ukrainian-organised peace summit - source

50 mins ago

Football Ferns left to rue unconverted chances against Swiss

Football Ferns left to rue unconverted chances against Swiss

54 mins ago

Haug's hat-trick propels Norway to WWC knockouts ahead of NZ

Haug's hat-trick propels Norway to WWC knockouts ahead of NZ

9:30pm

Large explosion at Thailand fireworks warehouse kills 10

Large explosion at Thailand fireworks warehouse kills 10

9:00pm

Football Ferns' World Cup over with goalless draw against Swiss

1:59

Football Ferns' World Cup over with goalless draw against Swiss

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6