Football Ferns left to rue unconverted chances against Swiss

New Zealand is out of the FIFA World Cup following a 0-0 draw with Switzerland in their final Group A game in Dunedin.

The Football Ferns started the game in second place in their group but dropped to third after Norway beat the Philippines 6-0 in the other group game in Auckland.

Switzerland with five points and Norway with four points qualified for the round of 16.

New Zealand also finished with four points but missed out because of an inferior goal differential to the Norwegians.

Once again the Ferns had their fair share of possession, but were unable to get into good goal scoring position.

Roared on by a near-capacity crowd of 25,947 at the indoor Dunedin Stadium, New Zealand lacked nothing in effort but could not find the goal they needed to progress.

Jacqui Hand and Olivia Chance both hit the post while Katie Bowen's shot was blocked as New Zealand pushed for an opener and looked more likely to score.

Switzerland looked more comfortable after the break, with Seraina Piubel slicing a left-footed shot wide off the mark before being ruled offside, while New Zealand struggled in the final third.

Malia Steinmetz's strike from the edge of the penalty area was saved as New Zealand became increasingly frantic in their efforts - goalkeeper Victoria Esson headed wide in the closing minutes - but Switzerland held firm and saw out the draw.

In the end, the Ferns finished with 12 attempts to Switzerland's three.

New Zealand beat Norway 1-0 in the opening game and lost 1-0 to Philippines in their second.

It was the sixth time New Zealand had competed at the FIFA World Cup and they are still to move past group play.

Their win over Norway in the opening game was their first ever at a finals tournament.