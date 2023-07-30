Football Ferns' World Cup over with goalless draw against Swiss

Relive 1News' live coverage of tonight's pool game between the Football Ferns and Switzerland at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

FT: NZL 0-0 SUI

The whistle goes and it's all over.

Devastation in the deep south for the Ferns as their World Cup is over. Switzerland and Norway will advance from Group A with Norway's 6-0 win over the Philippines in Auckland, which also just finished.

That's all for the live updates. Have a good night.

90+7min: NZL 0-0 SUI

Swiss clear but NZ right back on the attack. Another cross comes in. Deflected. Back with NZ. They get another free kick! It's near halfway.

This has to be the moment.

90+6min: NZL 0-0 SUI

The cross comes in from the free kick and it finds Esson! She headers for the goal... but it sails well wide of the right post.

90+5min: NZL 0-0 SUI

The corner is denied and Esson goes scrambling back to her goal but with the Ferns still and they're up at the box. It's a foul on Bott and she get's a free kick! Just outside the box, on the right.

90+2min: NZL 0-0 SUI

NZL CORNER! Here we go! Hand earns a corner and Esson is coming up for it!

90min: NZL 0-0 SUI

EIGHT MINUTES OF ADDED TIME.

89min: NZL 0-0 SUI

NZL SAVE! Swiss go searching down the right edge and eventually take a lofted shot which Esson shuts down easily.

87min: NZL 0-0 SUI

SUI SAVE! Ferns are doing everything to get their final chances and this one is with Hand at the top-right of the box. She lets rip but it's another easy save directly at the keeper.

84min: NZL 0-0 SUI

Teams are getting desperate now - there's a bit more contact and jersey grabbing and everything else but the Swiss are the ones infringed for it as Jale is challenged. Swiss make two more changes and they're defensive. Ferns restart with the ball near halfway.

82min: NZL 0-0 SUI

Corner defused and the Ferns clear. Klimkova makes her final change - Wilkinson is off with Rennie in. All in on the attack!

81min: NZL 0-0 SUI

SUI CORNER! Swiss now earn a chance at the other end with their counterattack.

80min: NZL 0-0 SUI

Another chance goes begging as the Ferns can't work with the cross. Swiss clear.

79min: NZL 0-0 SUI

NZL CORNER! Ferns keeping play in the Swiss half and they're piling the pressure on! Swiss keeper looking to clear and she's got no time as she's challenged and the Ferns have it at the top of the box. Looking for a shot but Swiss kick it dead for a corner.

77min: NZL 0-0 SUI

Swiss are on another counterattack after the Ferns lose the ball on halfway. Bowen is once again the only one that can shut it down and she does. New Zealand clear and are immediately on the attack at the other end. I high, lofted cross comes over for the top and it's bounce is awkward for Hand to try and work with. She can't and it leads to stoppage in play as a Swiss player is down.

Into the final 15. Can the Ferns make more history?

74min: NZL 0-0 SUI

SUI SAVE! The corner is decent enough and it ends up with Steinmetz at the top of the box. She fires but it's straight at the keeper. Not a lot of power in the shot and it's easy enough to deny. Still, an ejection of energy into this crowd and the Ferns need them right now.

73min: NZL 0-0 SUI

NZL CORNER! The Dunedin crowd roars to life as Wilkinson gets the ball down the right and is challenged but creates a corner in the process.

71min: NZL 0-0 SUI

Plenty of back-and-forth in the midfield but it amounts to little. Switzerland make a change as the very popular social media star Lehmann comes on to the pitch. NZ with a change as well as Jale comes on for Percival. Bold call from Klimkova - one of her most experienced defenders gone for another attacking player.

66min: NZL 0-0 SUI

Swiss with another attacking chance and the shot is on but left of the posts - wouldn't have mattered though. The offside flag was up.

UPDATE FROM EDEN PARK: NOR 5-0 PHI - When it rains, it pours. Philippines are now down to 10 with Sofia Harrison red carded.

63min: NZL 0-0 SUI

Promising platform for the Kiwis as they get a free kick in the Swiss half. It's used to make an attack on the left edge but the Swiss shut it down immediately!

61min: NZL 0-0 SUI

More injury concerns for the Ferns as Esson has gone down at the back. Looks like she may have pulled something as she made an awkward clearance on a bouncing ball. She eventually gets back to her feet and looks to be carrying on. Crowd are full of support for her.

There are some changes though from NZ - Stott and Longo are off for Bunge and Hassett.

57min: NZL 0-0 SUI

Another slick attack from the Swiss but the cross coming in to finish it is again read by Esson and shut down. Still, a definite momentum shift as Switzerland look a lot more dangerous in this half already.

56min: NZL 0-0 SUI

Esson gets a good read and soars to take grab the cross. Ferns look to move it ahead down the left edge but can't make the attacking pass stick so Swiss bring it back to midfield.

55min: NZL 0-0 SUI

SUI CORNER! Swiss come right back at them and earn a corner.

54min: NZL 0-0 SUI

BOWEN, TAKE A BOW! Another superb counterattack from the Swiss and Bowen is the only one in position to do anything about it. She gets back and in front of her mark, makes the challenge inside the box, wins it, and clears. Superb effort.

52min: NZL 0-0 SUI

Swiss on another counterattack as Ferns give up the ball on halfway. A cross comes in but the Ferns deal with it and clear. Swiss look to come right back at them with a ball over the top but that leads to a stoppage in play as the aerial contest is ugly and Bott comes out on top with a Swiss player on the ground. Bott checks on her and she's up on her feet.

UPDATE FROM EDEN PARK: NOR 5-0 PHI - Okay, we can all agree a draw is out of the question now. With a penalty goal to Guro Reiten, this has well and truly become a must-win for the Ferns.

48min: NZL 0-0 SUI

And we get our first taste of the risk involved for the Ferns! They lose the ball outside the Swiss box and a counterattack is immediately launched, leading to a Swiss shot on goal at the other end which is deflected by the Ferns' back four.

47min: NZL 0-0 SUI

Swiss have come out of the sheds with a bit more urgency and are pressing the Ferns a bit here but New Zealand are doing the same and already are showing their intent playing up the field.

UPDATE FROM EDEN PARK: NOR 4-0 PHI - Norway open the second half as dominant as ever with a fourth goal. An own goal this time.

45min: NZL 0-0 SUI

Back underway in Dunedin. Klimkova makes a change to start the half - Indiah-Paige Riley is on for Olivia Chance.

HT: NZL 0-0 SUI

And that's halftime. No goals but plenty of promise of a result for the Ferns. They're generating chances and were inches away from a lead but instead it's a clean sheet which Klimkova won't mind, especially with how well her back four have shut down the Swiss attacks and her team in general has pressed the opposition. There is a warning though - the Swiss have looked their best on the counterattack and with New Zealand knowing they will need a win now, that could lead to pushing further forward looking for that winner and that could open them up to get stung at the other end instead.

Hand looks to have recovered from her injury and was running well at the end of the half. We'll update if there's any change there.

45 to go and there's still a tonne to play for. Stay with us, we'll have the second half shortly.

UPDATE FROM EDEN PARK: NOR 3-0 PHI - There's been no further change to the scoreboard at halftime in Auckland but Norway will be fine with that. The scorelines currently have them advancing to the round of 16 ahead of the Ferns on goal difference and with that lead, will know the Kiwis likely need a win to change that.

45+2min: NZL 0-0 SUI

Another attack builds from the Swiss down the left but Longo has a good read on it this time and as the ball comes across, she intercepts with a sliding challenge and leaves a teammate to clear.

45min: NZL 0-0 SUI

NZL SAVE! Swiss attack down the left edge and let loose from outside the box. It's a rocket at the goal but Esson well in control and gobbles it up.

Five minutes of added time with the stoppages.

42min: NZL 0-0 SUI

Swiss sense a chance with the numbers advantage and they're into the NZ half. Near the box but again the Kiwi defence shuts it down and clears. There's a roar from the crowd as Hand comes back onto the field with a heavily-strapped ankle. That's promising for the Ferns - she has been a standout for them in this World Cup and they certainly need her.

40min: NZL 0-0 SUI

Another strong challenge from Bott has the Ferns back in control. They're attacking down the right edge with Hand and Bott before the ball comes in for Wilkinson. She can't do much with it and the Swiss are able to clear.

There's some concern though as Hand has gone down and isn't getting up. Replays show it's an awkward landing on her ankle after an aerial challenge down that right edge. As she's attended to, the Dunedin crowd starts up a rowdy wave and you can really hear it under the roof. Lots of noise as Hand gets to her feet and heads to the sideline. The Ferns will play with 10 as medical staff continue to work with Hand.

36min: NZL 0-0 SUI

Ferns lose ball on halfway and Swiss start to build their attack. Ferns continuing to press them though so they don't have much time to look at their options. In the end it's played back to the keeper and a ball over the top gets them on the attack! Ball comes across the goal and into the box. Swiss don't go for the open shot but instead look for one last pass in front of goal which is challenged by Bott and leads to a goal kick.

32min: NZL 0-0 SUI

Swiss with a rare bit of possession and they make their way down to the NZ box but are shut down once more. Ferns take it back up to the midfield.

UPDATE FROM EDEN PARK: NOR 3-0 PHI - Make that three goals for Norway! Caroline Hansen joins the scoresheet with a goal in the 31st minute. That puts them two goals ahead of the Kiwis on goal difference so we're getting to the stage where New Zealand will have to win this match to advance.

30min: NZL 0-0 SUI

Switzerland made to work for every metre and while they get into the Kiwi half, three Ferns swarm in for the clean challenge and reclaim possession.

28min: NZL 0-0 SUI

The ball comes in and it's punched away by the keeper. Swiss eventually get it away a little bit but not enough to relieve the pressure as again the Kiwis come back at them. Another shot at goal. Another deflection and Swiss clear again. VAR checks for a hand ball by the Swiss in their box but nothing of it. Play resumes with a throw-in for the Ferns in the Swiss half.

26min: NZL 0-0 SUI

Another great corner and the ball is sitting there, almost begging to be scored after no one can find it in the air but instead the Swiss clear. NZ come right back at them and Bowen earns a free kick! It's to the left of the box - a great attacking chance.

25min: NZL 0-0 SUI

NZL CORNER! Another corner as the Kiwis keep the pressure on!

23min: NZL 0-0 SUI

JACQUI HAND HITS THE WOODWORK! For a second-straight game she has been denied by INCHES. A superb ball into the box and she tries the shot across the goal at the top right corner. She's beaten the keeper but it hits the crossbar and out again! DANG IT!

21min: NZL 0-0 SUI

The Ferns, as they have throughout this tournament, are finding ways into the attacking third but, as they have throughout this tournament, are desperately looking for that finish. It's not there right now but the signs are.

The Swiss finally get a reprieve though as they earn a free kick near halfway - a good chance to build something from here.

18min: NZL 0-0 SUI

Another NZ chance goes begging! A free kick at the top of the box and Bowen tries to go through the Swiss wall but instead hits it. NZ recover at the top of the box, a soft touch into the box. There's two Ferns looking to use it. In the end it's Longo and she fires but it dribbles right of the post.

UPDATE FROM EDEN PARK: NOR 2-0 PHI - Norway strike again! Haug has a second already as they're dominating the Philippines. With a two-goal lead, that currently has them advancing over New Zealand with the Swiss to the round of 16 on goal difference.

16min: NZL 0-0 SUI

New Zealand are smothering the Swiss at the moment and not letting play come out of the visitors' half currently - and Dunedin is loving it! Plenty of cheering going on. They're right behind this team.

14min: NZL 0-0 SUI

Ferns back on the attack as Bowen makes a bold run through the middle of the field. Swiss come up and challenge her to get the ball out. Ferns throw in, get it to Longo at the top of the box, she lets one rip but it's well-wide of the right post. Promising signs though.

12min: NZL 0-0 SUI

CHAOS! It's a great cross in from Chance. Swiss get to it first but can't clear. Bott tries a shot. Deflected. Lines up another. Deflected. There's a heap of bodies around the ball but finally the Swiss emerge with possession and clear.

11min: NZL 0-0 SUI

NZL CORNER! Superb from Longo and Percival! Ferns look to build from their back four and a sharp pass gets them up towards the box. Percival juggles, gets it to Longo, Longo pressuring but Swiss kick it dead.

9min: NZL 0-0 SUI

Ferns lose the ball on a free kick against them and so the Swiss play from the back once more. Up to the midfield and Steinmetz makes the successful challenge! It means little though as the Swiss take it back again soon after. On the attack and looking to move it upfield but that is shut down by Bott.

UPDATE FROM EDEN PARK: NOR 1-0 PHI - Norway have scored! They've jumped out to an early lead with a goal in the sixth minute to Sophie Haug! If scores stay as they are currently, New Zealand would advance.

6min: NZL 0-0 SUI

The corner is defused but the Ferns can't fully clear so the Swiss have the ball outside the box. Played back to their back four and again they opt for their keeper to move things up the field. Ferns eventually defuse and there's a roar from the crowd as the Ferns get a free kick with it.

4min: NZL 0-0 SUI

SUI CORNER! A nice cross comes in but is defused, just, by Percival. Another corner.

3min: NZL 0-0 SUI

SUI CORNER! Bit of jostling to start as the Ferns look to build their first attack but an early error puts the Swiss on the front foot! New Zealand's experienced defence gets back in time to shut things down and Switzerland eventually play back to their keeper. They work up another attack down the left edge and move the ball back towards the box. It's in front of goal, the shot goes and is blocked by the Ferns! Early pressure!

0min: NZL 0-0 SUI

The Ferns get us going and we're underway in Dunedin!

7:00pm: Pregame

The teams come out to a warm welcome from the crowd. Credit where it's due, there's a decent amount of red in the stands for this one. The Swiss will be well-supported tonight!

The anthems are up first and then we're into the handshakes, team photos and exchange of pennants between captains.

Of note, Jitka Klimkova has made two changes to her starting side from the one that lost to the Philippines earlier this week - Olivia Chance and Annalie Longo are into the lineup for Betsy Hassett and Indiah-Paige Riley in the midfield.

Also, the Ferns are in their alternate kit tonight - the white and teal.

Not long now!

6:50pm: Conditions

Forsyth Barr Stadium ahead of the Football Ferns' World Cup match against Switzerland. (Source: Photosport)

It's a bit chilly in the deep south - just eight degrees currently and could drop further as the night progresses. Thankfully we're under the roof in Dunedin so weather isn't a factor today.

There's also 26,000 expected tonight in the stadium - that's one-fifth of Dunedin's population! Get in there!

6:40pm: What's at stake

Things are going to be a little bit hectic tonight with both Group A games - New Zealand vs Switzerland and Norway vs Philippines - happening at the same time.

All four teams can make it out with the Swiss in the driver's seat as top of the group. There's plenty of scenarios that can come in to play but the simplest one is if New Zealand wins, they're in.

We'll do our best to keep you updated on the action at Eden Park and what it means for the Pool but as it stands:

6:30pm: Preview

The Football Ferns have been riding a wave of emotions this week after their 1-0 loss to the Philippines brought them back down to earth from World Cup euphoria.

But unlike previous World Cups, the Football Ferns are facing a new reality in their final pool game — a match where there's still everything to play for.

Results in Group A have created a tight race for the round of 16 with the Ferns and Switzerland facing off at the same time as Norway and the Philippines this evening to settle the score.

While the math can get complicated, the Football Ferns are keeping it simple — win and we're in.

"As a group we have shown already that we can do it," midfielder Annalie Longo said.

"There is a lot of belief there and man, I want to get out of this group."

Doing so would be more history for this New Zealand side as it would be their time making it out of the group stage of a World Cup – just a week after posting their first win at one.

If that wasn't enough motivation, fellow midfielder Olivia Chance said there was also another factor driving the side.

"We always have to enjoy the time together and enjoy time being in New Zealand," Chance said.

"A lot of us aren't here so I think we are a good group that has to have fun."

But on the other side is an unbeaten Switzerland who have taken notes from Wellington for Sunday's game in Dunedin.

"It's important to score early so you don't feel the pressure," Swiss forward Alisha Lehmann said.

"Because it's in New Zealand against New Zealand, it will be a very good game. I think they will come with everything they have and we need to expect a strong team."

Ironically, the Swiss are arguably more acclimatised for the game in the deep south, having based themselves in Ōtepoti.

Not to mention the game will actually be the Football Ferns' first time ever playing in Dunedin.

Despite that, Longo joked she still has a good idea of what they'll see.

"I'm expecting some jandals to come out," she said.

"Full stadium, some scarfies, maybe some Dunedin culture."

Summed up, Longo said she hopes for "a rowdy crowd".

Perhaps a stadium full of students is exactly the type of support — and emotions — the Football Ferns need to get them to knockout stages.

6:25pm: Squads

The Football Ferns stand in a huddle before their FIFA World Cup match. (Source: Photosport)

Football Ferns

Goalkeepers: Erin Nayler, Vic Esson, Anna Leat

Defenders: Claudia Bunge, CJ Bott, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley (CC), Rebekah Stott, Katie Bowen, Liz Anton

Midfielders: Ria Percival (CC), Malia Steinmetz, Daisy Cleverley, Annalie Longo, Liv Chance, Betsy Hassett, Grace Jale

Forwards: Gabi Rennie, Paige Satchell, Jacqui Hand, Hannah Wilkinson, Indiah-Paige Riley, Milly Clegg

Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Seraina Friedli, Livia Peng, Gaelle Thalmann

Defenders: Lara Marti, Viola Calligaris, Luana Buhler, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Noelle Maritz, Laura Felber, Nadine Riesen, Julia Stierli

Midfielders: Eseosa Aigbogun, Lia Walti, Sandrine Mauron, Coumba Sow, Seraina Piubel, Marion Rey

Forwards: Ramona Bachmann, Geraldine Reuteler, Amira Arfaoui, Meriame Terchoun, Alisha Lehmann, Fabienne Humm