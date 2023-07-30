World
Associated Press

Bear spotted in Southern California spa pool during heat wave

4:50pm
A bear sits in a spa pool in Burbank, California amidst a heat wave.

A bear sits in a spa pool in Burbank, California amidst a heat wave.

With the summer heat wave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip.

Even for a bear.

Police in the city of Burbank responded to a report of a bear sighting in a residential neighbourhood and found the animal sitting in a Jacuzzi behind one of the homes.

After a short dip, the bear climbed over a wall and headed to a tree behind the home, police said in a statement Friday.

Police released a video of the animal in the neighbourhood, which is about 16 kilometres north of Los Angeles and near the Verdugo Mountains.

The Burbank police have issued warnings for residents to avoid bears and to keep all garbage and food locked up to discourage bears from coming to their residences.

