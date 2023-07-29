Business
Associated Press

Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after Ye breakup

17 mins ago
Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store.

Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store. (Source: Associated Press)

Adidas said Friday that it is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the German sportswear brand seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism.

The online sale, to start Wednesday through Adidas smartphone apps and its website, follows an earlier set of sales in May. Models that will be available include the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, 500, and 700, as well as the Yeezy Slide and Foam RNR.

The company cut ties with Ye in October after he made antisemitic and other offensive remarks online and in interviews. That left Adidas holding 1.2 billion euros (NZ$2.1 billion) worth of unsold Yeezys and searching for a responsible way to dispose of them.

Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said in May that selling the popular sneakers and donating some of the profits was the best solution to deal with the unsold inventory and make a difference. He said the company spoke with nongovernmental organisations and groups that were harmed by Ye’s comments and actions.

Part of the profits from the sales of the Yeezy shoes will go to the Anti-Defamation League and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, run by social justice advocate Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd.

Shoes sold directly by Adidas in North America will include blue square pins established by Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism as a symbol of solidarity in rejecting antisemitism, the company said.

The Anti-Defamation League calls the sale “a thoughtful and caring resolution” for the unsold merchandise and that “any attempt to turn the consequences of (Ye's) actions into something that ultimately benefits society and the people he has hurt is most welcome.”

Adidas declined to give details on the number of shoes that would be released for sale and how much of the proceeds would be donated. Asked if Ye would receive royalties from the sales, the company would only say that “we will honour our contractual obligations and enforce our rights but will not share any more details."

The company said Monday that the first sale of Yeezy shoes helped its preliminary second-quarter financial results and contributed to it raising its outlook for the year — from a high single-digit decline in revenue to a mid-single-digit decline.

That would still amount to an operating loss of 450 million euros (more than NZ$802 million) this year instead of a loss of 700 million euros.

Adidas, which reports its earnings for the first half of the year on Thursday, said it expected future Yeezy sales to boost its results further.

WorldBusinessMusicUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Grimace campaign that went weirdly viral fuels US McDonald's Q2 sales

Grimace campaign that went weirdly viral fuels US McDonald's Q2 sales

It's been a hit in the US, but McDonald's NZ has no plans to bring the purple shake to our shores.

12:15pm

Norway woman, guide set record for scaling world's 14 highest peaks

Norway woman, guide set record for scaling world's 14 highest peaks

Today, Kristin Harila and Tenjen Sherpa summitted K2 — considered to be among the most dangerous peaks for mountaineers.

11:25am

Morrissey blasts stars paying tribute to Sinead O'Connor

Morrissey blasts stars paying tribute to Sinead O'Connor

10:25am

2:24

Body of German climber missing since 1986 found on melting glacier

Body of German climber missing since 1986 found on melting glacier

Fri, Jul 28

Prince Harry's trial against UK tabloid publisher to go ahead

Prince Harry's trial against UK tabloid publisher to go ahead

Fri, Jul 28

'No medical cause' given for Sinead O'Connor's death

'No medical cause' given for Sinead O'Connor's death

Fri, Jul 28

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after Ye breakup

Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after Ye breakup

43 mins ago

Sanctuary wants feral cats included in Predator Free 2050 strategy

Sanctuary wants feral cats included in Predator Free 2050 strategy

9:10am

One injured after truck comes off road near Taupō

One injured after truck comes off road near Taupō

8:50am

'I’m lucky to be alive': Cyclone survivor on rebuilding life in 80s

'I’m lucky to be alive': Cyclone survivor on rebuilding life in 80s

8:20am

John Campbell: What the Kiri Allan saga says about NZ’s political future

3:38

John Campbell: What the Kiri Allan saga says about NZ’s political future

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6