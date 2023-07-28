Missing Kinloch woman last seen out tramping

Over the weekend, police plan to continue their search for missing Kinloch woman Jan Burton, who has not been seen since Wednesday morning.

Police now say Burton was last seen on a walking track near Kinloch on Wednesday. Police previously said she was last seen at home.

Heading into the weekend, police, alongside Land Search and Rescue teams, will be in the Kinloch and Kawakawa Bay areas looking for her, Taupō Area Commander Inspector Phil Edwards said.

Walking tracks in these areas will remain open, Edwards said, with police asking locals to please consider its teams as officers continue searching for Burton.

Edward asked anyone who might come to across Burton to stay with her and call 111.

Police said yesterday it is not known what she was last seen wearing, but she is described as having a very thin build. Police confirmed that Burton went missing in the same area in 2021 but was found after a few days.