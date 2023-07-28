New Zealand
1News

Missing Kinloch woman last seen out tramping

22 mins ago
Jan Burton, 51, went missing in the same area in 2021 but was recovered after a few days.

Jan Burton, 51, went missing in the same area in 2021 but was recovered after a few days. (Source: Supplied)

Over the weekend, police plan to continue their search for missing Kinloch woman Jan Burton, who has not been seen since Wednesday morning.

Police now say Burton was last seen on a walking track near Kinloch on Wednesday. Police previously said she was last seen at home.

Heading into the weekend, police, alongside Land Search and Rescue teams, will be in the Kinloch and Kawakawa Bay areas looking for her, Taupō Area Commander Inspector Phil Edwards said.

Walking tracks in these areas will remain open, Edwards said, with police asking locals to please consider its teams as officers continue searching for Burton.

Edward asked anyone who might come to across Burton to stay with her and call 111.

Police said yesterday it is not known what she was last seen wearing, but she is described as having a very thin build. Police confirmed that Burton went missing in the same area in 2021 but was found after a few days.

New ZealandHamilton and Waikato

SHARE ME

More Stories

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Waikato's Tahuna

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Waikato's Tahuna

Police say the crash happened about 12.10pm this afternoon.

Thu, Jul 27

Ban lifted on Te Huia trains entering Central Auckland

Ban lifted on Te Huia trains entering Central Auckland

A new electronic train protection system would be required for the train service to operate in the city.

Thu, Jul 27

2:01

Desert Rd reopens after snow closure, gales forecast around NZ

Desert Rd reopens after snow closure, gales forecast around NZ

Wed, Jul 26

$16.8 million deficit for Waikato University last year

$16.8 million deficit for Waikato University last year

Sun, Jul 23

Cordons stood down after Hamilton incident

Cordons stood down after Hamilton incident

Wed, Jul 19

Kākāpō homed on mainland for first time in decades

Kākāpō homed on mainland for first time in decades

Wed, Jul 19

2:35

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Youths arrested after trying to bait Invercargill police into chase

Youths arrested after trying to bait Invercargill police into chase

22 mins ago

Missing Kinloch woman last seen out tramping

Missing Kinloch woman last seen out tramping

42 mins ago

Football Ferns full of belief for do-or-die World Cup game

1:49

Football Ferns full of belief for do-or-die World Cup game

7:35pm

Drag Race: Can the Kiwi queens keep the crown in Aotearoa?

Drag Race: Can the Kiwi queens keep the crown in Aotearoa?

7:15pm

Tuivasa-Sheck 'excited' for Warriors return - after one last NPC run

1:40

Tuivasa-Sheck 'excited' for Warriors return - after one last NPC run

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6