New Zealand
Wide area searched in hopes of locating missing Kinloch woman

43 mins ago
Jan Burton, 51, went missing in the same area in 2021 but was recovered after a few days.

Jan Burton, 51, went missing in the same area in 2021 but was recovered after a few days. (Source: Supplied)

Taupō Police are appealing for sightings of a missing Kinloch woman who has not been seen since yesterday morning.

Police and Land Search and Rescue (LANDSAR) volunteers searched for Jan Burton, 51, last night with the assistance of a police Eagle helicopter.

Burton was last seen at her Kinloch home around 7am yesterday.

Teams with search dogs have been out again today, combing a wide area of interest.

Police and her family are concerned for her welfare and would like to hear from anyone who has information that could help locate her.

Police said it is not known what she was last seen wearing, but she is described as having a very thin build. Police confirmed that Burton went missing in the same area in 2021 but was found after a few days.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 105.

New ZealandHamilton and Waikato

