MasterChef Australia's Julie Goodwin visits Auckland

When Julie Goodwin won the inaugural Australia MasterChef in 2009, she also won people's hearts.

"I feel enormously privileged that I get to do this for my family, which is a pure act of love, but also that I get to share it with other people. People I might never see".

In the decade that followed her MasterChef win, Julie wrote a best-selling cookbook, hosted her own TV shows, and opened a cooking school.

The author and presenter said she's conscious of the influence chefs have: "We have a responsibility to use ethically sourced ingredients, to minimise waste, to cook with as much of an ingredient as we possibly can."

"But in terms of the cost of living, it actually hasn't changed the way I cook.

"I have always been budget conscious. I have always written my recipes with an eye on the family budget."

Goodwin has been sharing her love of food at Auckland's Food Show this week — demonstrating how to cook her famous fish stew.

"It's the dish I brought to the MasterChef kitchen last year as a challenge for the other contestants. I've gotta say the version I did on TV had more ingredients than the version I'm showing today," she said.

"Because you've gotta keep it a bit complex and a bit hard to guess."

The death of judge Jock Zonfrillo affected that MasterChef season and Goodwin said a conversation with the late chef had inspired the title of her next cookbook, Classic.

"In the last season of MasterChef, I had a lot of doubt and uncertainty. I was coming out of some issues with my mental health, and I was quite scared.

"I was scared to be back in that situation.

"Jock said to me, you belong here, you're a classic, that's what you bring".

Classic is a "best of" collection and will be released in October.