Jonas Brothers announce first NZ concert

The Jonas Brothers are bringing their world tour to New Zealand for the first time ever early next year.

The pop boy band today announced 50 new dates as they bring their Five Albums. One Night tour to 27 countries across Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The Sucker hitmakers will perform at Auckland's Spark Arena on Tuesday, February 27.

Brothers Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas reunited in early 2019 after going on hiatus in 2011 and again in 2013 to focus on their solo careers.

Pre-sale tickets for One NZ customers will go on sale from Friday, August 4 at 11am to Monday, August 7 at 11am.

Live Nation pre-sale tickets are available from Monday, August 7 at 12pm until Tuesday, August 8 at 12pm.

General public tickets will be available for purchase from Tuesday, August 8 at 1pm.