New Zealand

Local Democracy Reporting

Burials remain on hold in Tairāwhiti due to high groundwater levels

5:35pm
A pond has formed around a grave at the cemetery in Ūawa/Tolaga Bay. Burials remain on hold, with the council saying groundwater levels need to drop.A pond has formed around a grave at the cemetery in Ūawa/Tolaga Bay. Burials remain on hold, with the council saying groundwater levels need to drop.

A pond has formed around a grave at the cemetery in Ūawa/Tolaga Bay. Burials remain on hold, with the council saying groundwater levels need to drop.A pond has formed around a grave at the cemetery in Ūawa/Tolaga Bay. Burials remain on hold, with the council saying groundwater levels need to drop. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

High groundwater levels across Tairāwhiti continue to suspend burials, with a large pond forming next to graves at one East Coast site.

In Ūawa/Tolaga Bay, the water level is so high at the sodden local cemetery water has submerged a grave in one section.

A lake has also formed just metres from the fence line in a paddock adjacent to the main area of the cemetery, threatening to break through if rain persists.

Gisborne District Council liveable communities director Michele Frey said ponding was now common at burial sites across the district, made worse by frequent heavy rain north of Ūawa/Tolaga Bay.

"This is the longest we've ever been in this situation due to the amount of rain we've had, and we're just very grateful for the understanding of our community," Frey said.

"Unfortunately, there have been disruptions to burials right across our district since Cyclone Gabrielle.

"As a council, we work closely with whānau and funeral directors to support families who are not able to have a burial for their loved ones."

Burials were considered on a plot-by-plot basis at Ūawa Cemetery and would go ahead if there was sufficient ground cover, she said.

Gisborne's main cemetery, Taruheru, remains on suspension due to a high water table and has been closed for burials intermittently since before Cyclone Gabrielle.

It was unlikely the council would be able to offer a regular burial service until rainfall levels decreased and the groundwater level dropped, Frey said.

In the meantime, the council was accommodating ash interments and was considering long-term options to future-proof the service.

By Matthew Rosenberg, Local Democracy Reporter

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

New ZealandGisborneNatural Disasters

SHARE ME

More Stories

Aucklanders with uninhabitable homes relieved by 100% rates remission

Aucklanders with uninhabitable homes relieved by 100% rates remission

But they say the situation remains stressful and "tough" for many.

1:16pm

2:41

Call outs for mould removal 'double' in Auckland this year

Call outs for mould removal 'double' in Auckland this year

An academic says Auckland was one of the worst cities for mould growth.

6:45am

Tourism operators paid hundreds of thousands to access Whakaari

Tourism operators paid hundreds of thousands to access Whakaari

7:20pm

1:59

Auckland's $4 million flood relief fund vastly oversubscribed

Auckland's $4 million flood relief fund vastly oversubscribed

Wed, Jul 26

2:16

Human activity 'dominant factor' in Marlborough Sounds slips

Human activity 'dominant factor' in Marlborough Sounds slips

Wed, Jul 26

Whakaari visitor numbers raised 'mass casualty event' odds - expert

Whakaari visitor numbers raised 'mass casualty event' odds - expert

Tue, Jul 25

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Lauren Dickason psychotic at time of alleged murders - expert

2:37

Lauren Dickason psychotic at time of alleged murders - expert

23 mins ago

'Off the charts': Antarctic sea ice plummets to worrying low

1:53

'Off the charts': Antarctic sea ice plummets to worrying low

45 mins ago

Auckland Zoo 'delighted' at news of pregnant tiger

Auckland Zoo 'delighted' at news of pregnant tiger

5:35pm

Burials remain on hold in Tairāwhiti due to high groundwater levels

Burials remain on hold in Tairāwhiti due to high groundwater levels

5:15pm

Theories abound as mysterious pole cemented into Tauranga driveway

Theories abound as mysterious pole cemented into Tauranga driveway

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6