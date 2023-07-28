Baby activity chair recalled over potentially deadly choking hazard

A baby activity chair sold at Kmart has been recalled over a potentially deadly choking hazard.

People who have a ANKO Baby Activity Chair have been asked to "immediately cease using the product".

"This product doesn't comply with the mandatory standard for toys for children up to and including 36 months of age," New Zealand's Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said on its product recall page this week.

"The material stitching around the elephant's ear that secures the small plastic mirror, may fail and release the mirror.

"There is a risk of choking or suffocation in young children, leading to severe injury or death if they swallow the released small plastic mirror."

Anyone who has purchased the product can return it to their nearest Kmart store for a full refund. Kmart has been contacted for comment.

Other recent toy recalls include a Mini Cars construction vehicle set, sold at a number of stores around New Zealand, and Zuru Baby Shark bath toys, which saw 7.5 million recalled worldwide, including in New Zealand.