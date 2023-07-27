Labour's chief whip quizzed on the party's leak

Labour's chief whip says he has "never leaked any information" from a caucus meeting as the Government battles to get to end of a tumultuous week.

Moments from the party's Tuesday caucus meeting appeared to have been anonymously leaked to Stuff and Newshub yesterday.

The Post reported that a "first-term MP" claimed they were "bullied and yelled at" by former minister Kiri Allan, having alleged it "was the price to pay to get decent policy".

"We can't pretend that we haven't known about this for two years," they allegedly told colleagues earlier this week.

In the past four days, Labour has faced what some commentators have suggested could be a potentially catastrophic week for the party's election chances after Allan's arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

It comes as the party's campaign ramps up three months out from a tight election.

Appearing on Breakfast's weekly politics panel, Chief Government Whip Tangi Utikere was repeatedly questioned about whether he himself was the leak.

After several follow-up questions, Utikere rejected he was the leak.

"If there is a leak around this, and it's important that I indicate that it's never wise to respond to anonymous claims, but if there is, I have never leaked any information that's discussed in caucus.

"I am a person of integrity. I hold the principles very clear, but for me, all matters that are related to caucus, are matters that I protect in my role as chief whip and since I became a Member of Parliament."

The interview exchange with Labour's chief whip drew mildly amused glances from National MP Simeon Brown, who was sitting next to Utikere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown said: "Kieran McAnulty threw Tangi Utikere under the bus. Because he said that it wouldn't have happened under his watch when he was chief whip.

"So I do feel a little bit sorry for Tangi and how he's been treated by his colleagues."

Yesterday, former chief whip and senior minister Kieran McAnulty said the leak "wouldn't have happened when I was whip". The MP later said he regretted the comment.

Brown said there was a "very clear choice between leaks or between a National government which will deliver for New Zealand".

Prior to Christopher Luxon, National had faced a constant barrage of media leaks from its MPs under former leaders Judith Collins and Todd Muller.

Utikere, who is a first-term Palmerston North MP, said the caucus and party members are "100% united behind Chris Hipkins as our prime minister".

ADVERTISEMENT

"People trust him, they know him, he has a plan, and that's what we've focused on."

Hipkins had been running caucus meetings with more open discussion since becoming the party's leader, Newshub reported yesterday.

In last week's 1News Verian poll, National and ACT maintained a wafer-thin advantage over parties that are aligned with Labour.