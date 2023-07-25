Te Ao Māori
Te Karere

Wāhine Māori unite in questioning Parliament culture, support

By Ethan Oneroa
31 mins ago

Concerns have been raised over whether enough support is being given to wāhine Māori in Parliament following Kiritapu Allan's downfall.

Allan has announced she won't be standing for re-election after she crashed her car on Sunday night, leading to her arrest. She resigned from all of her ministerial portfolios yesterday.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie-Ngarewa Packer spoke out on this, saying this isn't the first time wāhine Māori have not been looked after in Parliament.

"We've got a whole history… of wāhine Māori that have come into this place and haven't been looked after."

Alongside former Labour MP Meka Whaitiri, who resigned from the Labour Party to join te Pāti Māori in May, independent MP Elizabeth Kerekere, who left the Green Party after a scandal involving her then colleague Chlöe Swarbrick, said the characteristics of being a "wāhine Māori" who is also part of the rainbow community is a rare breed.

"We're a little bit of an endangered species and I often get this feeling that people consider that we're expedient because we are the ones that get the most harassment and the most scrutiny in the house."

Māori clinical psychologist Kiri Tamihere-Waititi, who also happens to be the wife of te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi, said there needs to be a different approach for wāhine Māori in terms of dealing with mental health issues.

"I roto o Pāremata, i tēnei wāhi tonu, he makariri… karekau he ngākau Māori (In Parliament, in this space, it's cold… that type of Māori affection is lacking).

"I think we need to be doing a lot more of our own deep diving inside, to understand what it is that we need… what it is that we need to change in ourselves," she said.

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Council proposes to take pothole problems to the people with poll

Council proposes to take pothole problems to the people with poll

If it receives the signatures of 10% of the electorate nationwide, it would trigger a non-binding citizens-initiated referenda.

53 mins ago

2:42

Full video: Question time returns after Allan says she won't stand in election

Full video: Question time returns after Allan says she won't stand in election

The former Justice Minister revealed today she won’t seek re-election.

2:02pm

Uffindell on Allan arrest: Politics a 'blood sport', sends support

Uffindell on Allan arrest: Politics a 'blood sport', sends support

12:08pm

'Not on the table': Kiri Allan 'unlikely' to return to Cabinet - PM

'Not on the table': Kiri Allan 'unlikely' to return to Cabinet - PM

8:57am

8:01

Opposition targets PM's decision-making after Kiri Allan resigns

Opposition targets PM's decision-making after Kiri Allan resigns

6:36am

7:23

Matariki: Rangi Mātāmua takes knowledge to home of Western timekeeping

Matariki: Rangi Mātāmua takes knowledge to home of Western timekeeping

7:55pm

2:48

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Football Ferns stung as Philippines pull off World Cup upset

Football Ferns stung as Philippines pull off World Cup upset

17 mins ago

Thunberg fined for disobeying police, restarts protest soon after

Thunberg fined for disobeying police, restarts protest soon after

31 mins ago

Wāhine Māori unite in questioning Parliament culture, support

2:53

Wāhine Māori unite in questioning Parliament culture, support

53 mins ago

Council proposes to take pothole problems to the people with poll

2:42

Council proposes to take pothole problems to the people with poll

6:21pm

Watch: Behaviour of whales in Western Aus catches expert attention

0:46

Watch: Behaviour of whales in Western Aus catches expert attention

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6