New Zealand
1News

Renters to pay $3000 more this year than in 2022

40 mins ago

Tenants are paying $50 a week more on average compared to this time last year, close to $3000 more a year, according to Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index.

Every region saw an annual rise last month while demand remains high for apartments and townhouses from New Zealanders instead of standalone houses.

Trade Me property sales director Gavin Lloyd said renters are doing it tough amid the cost-of-living crisis as median weekly rents reached a new record in June.

"Landlords are still feeling confident to put up prices, but this might be reaching a peak as the confirmed recession, cost of living and lack of disposable income hits tenants," he said.

"Despite the annual increase, rental prices do seem to be slowing in some regions. Over the coming months we expect many tenants will choose to stay where they are rather than look for a new rental, which should cause prices to drop or at least steady."

From Trade Me's data, the largest rent jumps were seen in Marlborough which rose 15% to reach a new record of $580 per week, and Auckland saw its median weekly rent jump 12% to a new high of $670.

Canterbury saw an 11% annual increase to remain steady at May’s record of $550.

Lloyd said: “If we look at the monthly trend across the motu, however, it appears rent growth in some regions is slowing.

"Wellington, Canterbury, Hawke’s Bay, Manawatū/Whanganui, and Bay of Plenty saw no change in rents when compared with May."

Modern house in Auckland (file image).

Modern house in Auckland (file image). (Source: istock.com)

The property sales director said a desire for Kiwis to live in cities continued to drive demand.

"We are seeing a lot of demand in the major cities, with people choosing apartments and townhouses that are smaller, warmer and drier, but also close to the city, which may be helping people save transport and other costs," he said.

Apartments across the board were popular in June, with rents for apartments in Auckland and Christchurch reaching new record highs of $575 and $500, Trade Me said.

It added that the number of properties available for rent was down significantly in June, falling 19% on the same time last year, while demand was up at 35%.

"We expect given the high rent prices, and the winter months, people are deciding to stay put rather than face the tough market,” Lloyd said.

"Winter is often a time of year where people rug up rather than move house. When we reach spring it will be interesting to see whether interest increases, or if the high rent prices will put pressure on landlords to lower prices in order to entice potential tenants."

New ZealandPropertyCost of Living

SHARE ME

More Stories

Clients left 'in such a mess' after builder goes bust

Clients left 'in such a mess' after builder goes bust

Fair Go has spoken with two clients of Dean Lister, director of Eleven Ltd, who paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for work that hasn't been completed.

Mon, Jul 24

8:45

Tackling cost of living issues, one fish carcass at a time

Tackling cost of living issues, one fish carcass at a time

The Kai Ika project, which re-diverts fish "waste" to the community, has seen big demand increases due to cost of living pressures.

Mon, Jul 24

2:17

What you need to know if putting your spare room on Airbnb or Bachcare

What you need to know if putting your spare room on Airbnb or Bachcare

Sun, Jul 23

6:32

'Excuseflation': Why companies can hike prices and get away with it

'Excuseflation': Why companies can hike prices and get away with it

Thu, Jul 20

Will the inflation rate drop see cost of living go down?

Will the inflation rate drop see cost of living go down?

Wed, Jul 19

3:49

'Postcode lottery of death': Burial costs rising across NZ

'Postcode lottery of death': Burial costs rising across NZ

Wed, Jul 19

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

'80% loss': Businesses disrupted near Auckland CBD sinkhole

0:22

'80% loss': Businesses disrupted near Auckland CBD sinkhole

10 mins ago

Pair being sought after animals killed in cages at US pet store

Pair being sought after animals killed in cages at US pet store

23 mins ago

Zuckerburg earns Jiu Jitsu blue belt in warning to Musk

Zuckerburg earns Jiu Jitsu blue belt in warning to Musk

23 mins ago

Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps swimming record at world champs

Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps swimming record at world champs

40 mins ago

Renters to pay $3000 more this year than in 2022

2:11

Renters to pay $3000 more this year than in 2022

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6