Guitarist first Kiwi musician to join the Gibson family

5:30am
Nail, the lead guitarist of award- winning band Devilskin, is the first from New Zealand to be welcomed as a Gibson Artist.

Nail, the lead guitarist of award- winning band Devilskin, is the first from New Zealand to be welcomed as a Gibson Artist.

For the first time in New Zealand history a Kiwi guitarist is joining the Gibson family — after being formally selected as a Gibson Artist.

Tony "Nail" Vincent, the lead guitarist of multi-platinum award-winning band Devilskin, has been inducted into the Gibson family in what Nail said is a dream come true.

"This is such a huge honour for me, I am thrilled to be named as New Zealand's first Gibson Artist — it's actually a dream come true!" he said.

"I've been selected by Gibson NZ because I use and love their guitars, I love their instruments. It's a pretty big honour to be recognised by Gibson."

He said that he will carry on doing what he is doing, and that he will "continue to use the Gibson Guitars live and in the studio — it's a great honour".

"As a kid I grew up watching my heroes play these legendary instruments. They have always been an essential part in my tone, from the moment I plugged in my very first Gibson, there was an instant magic that I had never experienced before."

Nail was gifted with a new custom shop EDS-1275 double neck guitar he plans on debuting at Devilskin's next show in Wellington on Friday.

Other Gibson Artists include Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, Megadeath's Dave Mustaine and Slash.

A Gibson Artist is a musician who is supported by the brand, showcasing the talents of the artists.

Devilskin are a four-piece band from Hamilton, who formed in 2010. The band consists of lead vocalist Jennie Skulander, bassist Paul Martin, drummer Nic Martin and Nail.

The band are currently finishing their nationwide Let Me Breathe tour, which saw the Napier show needing to be rescheduled following Cyclone Gabrielle.

By Jess Rayner

