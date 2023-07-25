Kiri Allan announces she won't stand for re-election

Kiri Allan has today announced she won't be standing for re-election.

It comes after the Labour MP crashed her car on Sunday night, leading to her arrest.

Allan made the announcement in a lengthy post to her Instagram account.

"For now, it’s time to step out of the arena. I'm not sure how long for, or if I’ll return, but my focus is now on trying to find a different kind of strength to serve our people and our place," it reads in part.

"On that basis, I have decided I will not stand again in the East Coast electorate for this year’s election. I need to take time to heal myself and chart a new course for my life."

Her post also contains an apology to her electorate and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

"Many people have placed their trust and confidence in me as a political leader. I have failed all those that put their trust and confidence in me. I have let my electorate down, my Party down, and all those that relied on me.

"Being the representative for the East Coast has been the greatest privilege of my life. But my actions have let everyone down.

"To the Prime Minister - I have undermined you and the trust you placed in me to do an important job for New Zealand. I cannot express the remorse I feel. I am so, so sorry," Allan wrote.

This morning, Labour's Māori caucus co-chair Willie Jackson encouraged Allan to stand down at the next election — 65 days out from the first votes being cast.

The Labour stalwart said he spoke to the now-former justice minister just hours before officers arrested her after she crashed into a parked car.

The 39-year-old East Coast MP has been charged with careless driving and resisting arrest.

Jackson's voice strained as he said he was "devastated" by the events in the past 48 hours, and said he regretted not being in Wellington to support his colleague.

"She rung me a few hours before it all went wrong," he said.

"She wasn’t good, but If I had been in Wellington, it might not have happened because she rung me at about six o’clock, four hours before it all blew up.

"With Kiri, you can have a good korero with her — start off in a crazy sort of mode and then end up falling over and laughing, you know, which is where we were at on Sunday."

Jackson said he did not think Allan should stand at the next election, although that it was ultimately her decision.

"I don’t think she should stand at all. I think she needs to have a rest, have a time out and come back another day, but in the end, that's her call."

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Allan had been under “extreme emotional distress” at the time of the crash.