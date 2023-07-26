Auckland Zoo to raise ticket prices from next month

Auckland Zoo is raising its ticket prices from next month.

It comes as the zoo has seen a 22% increase year-on-year to feed all 2800 of its animals, the NZ Herald reports.

It said utility costs have also increased significantly.

From August 1, Kiwis living outside Auckland will now also have to pay the same price as international visitors — $35 for adult tickets and $20 for child tickets during peak days (weekends, school days and public holidays).

They will also have to pay a new entry price of $29 for adults and $16.50 for children for off-peak days.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealanders living abroad had previously paid the same price as Auckland residents, which is $24 for adults and $14 for children on peak days if the tickets are booked by midnight the day before their visit.

For Auckland residents, the entry fee will remain at its current discounted price, which was introduced four years ago while the zoo built their South East Asia Jungle Track.

Aucklanders can also book off-peak tickets in advance for the lower price of $19 for an adult, and $11 for a child between the ages of four and 14.

Flexible tickets, which can be used on any day for up to three months from the date of purchase, will have a new price of $29 for adults and $16.50 for children.

Tickets for children under the age of four will remain free.

No changes will be made to annual pass membership fees or school visits, the zoo confirmed.

Auckland Zoo director Kevin Buley said times like these can be tough for not-for-profit wildlife conservation organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have to find new ways to work more efficiently and trust that our audiences see the value of the work we do."

He said Aucklanders will still be able to visit with discounted fees, as long as they book ahead of time.

"As well as the cost benefits to visitors, we hope the changes will encourage more people to visit on off-peak days and alleviate some pressure on resources like parking in the local area — meaning an even better zoo experience for everyone."