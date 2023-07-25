Football
1News

Watch: Stingray picks winner of Football Ferns' World Cup clash

44 mins ago

The stingray from Kelly Tarlton’s has picked a winner for tonight’s FIFA Women's World Cup game between New Zealand and Philippines.

It’s the New Zealand Football Ferns second game and they’re riding a high from an 1-0 win over Norway in the tournament opener.

But the Kelly Tarlton’s stingray has a clear winner for Tuesday night’s game.

The Ferns set a record for New Zealand's highest attendance at a football game last Thursday at Auckland’s Eden Park, which came alive when Hannah Wilkinson scored.

The team are expecting another sold-out match at Wellington’s Sky Stadium tonight, with the vast majority of the crowd in the Kiwis' corner as they take on 46th ranked Philippines.

But lots of hype is expected from fan groups supporting the Southeast Asian nation with colourful displays planned, complete with drums to ensure they are not drowned out.

As well as football tourists who’ve travelled here to support the Philippines, there are roughly 70,000 Philippines-born Kiwis.

Watch the video above to find out who they picked.

FootballFIFA World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

Ferns coach won't rule out Foster return 24 hours before Philippines match

Ferns coach won't rule out Foster return 24 hours before Philippines match

Michaela Foster was taken away by Ferns staff at the start of training to be assessed for what looked to be a leg issue.

8:55pm

0:12

Slip of the tongue creates accidental Sam Kerr injury panic

Slip of the tongue creates accidental Sam Kerr injury panic

Tongue-tied midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross inadvertently sent shock waves through a Matildas media conference.

5:45pm

Sweden survive South Africa scare thanks to Ilestedt's late winner

Sweden survive South Africa scare thanks to Ilestedt's late winner

Sun, Jul 23

USWNT open World Cup defence with win over gutsy Vietnam

USWNT open World Cup defence with win over gutsy Vietnam

Sat, Jul 22

'Just the beginning' - Ferns turn focus to rest of World Cup

'Just the beginning' - Ferns turn focus to rest of World Cup

Sat, Jul 22

World Cup: Dutch 'disappointed, angry' with Bay Oval cricket pitch

World Cup: Dutch 'disappointed, angry' with Bay Oval cricket pitch

Sat, Jul 22

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Container of dead tarantulas seized by NZ border agents

Container of dead tarantulas seized by NZ border agents

17 mins ago

Patched Head Hunter arrested after meth, firearm seized

Patched Head Hunter arrested after meth, firearm seized

28 mins ago

Twitter officially launches its new X look

Twitter officially launches its new X look

44 mins ago

Watch: Stingray picks winner of Football Ferns' World Cup clash

1:10

Watch: Stingray picks winner of Football Ferns' World Cup clash

11:07am

Auckland Showgrounds guaranteed until at least 2028 with new lease

Auckland Showgrounds guaranteed until at least 2028 with new lease

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6