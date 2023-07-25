Watch: Stingray picks winner of Football Ferns' World Cup clash

The stingray from Kelly Tarlton’s has picked a winner for tonight’s FIFA Women's World Cup game between New Zealand and Philippines.

It’s the New Zealand Football Ferns second game and they’re riding a high from an 1-0 win over Norway in the tournament opener.

But the Kelly Tarlton’s stingray has a clear winner for Tuesday night’s game.

The Ferns set a record for New Zealand's highest attendance at a football game last Thursday at Auckland’s Eden Park, which came alive when Hannah Wilkinson scored.

The team are expecting another sold-out match at Wellington’s Sky Stadium tonight, with the vast majority of the crowd in the Kiwis' corner as they take on 46th ranked Philippines.

But lots of hype is expected from fan groups supporting the Southeast Asian nation with colourful displays planned, complete with drums to ensure they are not drowned out.

As well as football tourists who’ve travelled here to support the Philippines, there are roughly 70,000 Philippines-born Kiwis.

