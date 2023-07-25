Rugby
Dan Carter opens up on life after rugby, high pressure moments

56 mins ago

Former All Black and rugby legend Dan Carter has released a new book, and it's not about rugby this time.

The Art of Winning, which the former fly-half has been working on over the last two years, comes as Carter deals with transitioning from professional athlete to retiree.

In an interview with Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry, Carter said that he's always had a winning mentality, which has made his new life a significant change.

"Rugby's been such a big part of my life. I've been playing since I was six years old.

"And then to commit to not playing anymore, and trying to figure out what's next."

Carter said that after he finished playing, he struggled to figure out what his identity was.

"If I'm not Dan Carter, the rugby player, then who am I?"

"Immediately after hanging up my boots, I had a lot of self-doubt. I didn't go to university, and I don't have a degree, so I didn't feel like I had an education up to a certain level for me to be sitting in business meetings and contributing."

In the book, Carter outlines his tips for how to perform successfully.

He said his favourite chapter is how to deal with high-pressure moments.

Carter said he "didn't have the right tools to deal with those situations" during his early career.

"And it wasn't until I learnt a lot more about control in our mind and what state our mind goes into when you're under pressure."

He used the 2007 Rugby World Cup as an example of this mindset in action.

The team was knocked out in the quarter-finals to France, and "we soon learnt that we were spending so much time on the training field and in the gym, we weren't actually spending a lot of time on our mental strength".

In the book, Carter said he's now standing at the "second peak" of his career while transitioning away from rugby.

He told Seven Sharp this was "really exciting".

"When you finish playing rugby, you feel as if that's the end.

"As soon as you re-frame it, I felt like you go through different peaks in life, and in order to get to your next peak, you have to go down.

"You have to be humble enough to learn new skills, and start again — and that's exactly how I feel now."

