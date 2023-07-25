New Zealand
Artwork by artists with intellectual disabilities to go to auction

A special exhibition full of insightful works created by artists with intellectual disabilities in Wellington is set to go on the auction block.

One of the artists is Erena Wylie, a former cleaner who's found herself with a whole new purpose.

Much of Wylie's inspiration comes from her late grandmother. She works with bicycle tyre inner tubes to create earrings.

"I see people wearing them and it's really cool to see that," she told Seven Sharp.

Art tutor Rebecca Bond helps Wylie and others like her find their creative voice.

"It's so amazing to have this platform where artists can celebrate their differences, and that is their superpower," she said.

Wylie said making art "helps me to relax and express my feelings".

It's also turned into a viable business.

"I feel like I'm a whole different person than I was before. I'm loving making people's lives different and my own different," she said.

Wylie was among around 500 artists to take part in this year's IHC Art Awards, which has been providing a creative outlet for artists with intellectual disabilities for the past 20 years.

For her entry, she submitted a korowai.

"It took me quite a while to do it. So many tyres to put on there and to get it right," she said.

"By the time I finished, I was so proud of myself."

She came in third place for her innovative piece.

One of the judges for the competition, Tim Walker, said the works of art is "like a universe of joy and colour".

The works will be on public display in central Wellington until August 9. They'll then be auctioned off by Webb's, with all of the proceeds going back to the artists.

"You're doing something quite transformative by buying the work," Walker said.

Wylie is expecting great things for her work.

"I’m making millions of dollars, yes," she said.

"I'm ecstatic. I'm not surprised though – Erena's pretty amazing here and pretty amazing in our community," Bond added.

"She's a real star."

