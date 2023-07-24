'Sleep tourism' predicted as emerging trend of 2023

With the cost-of-living crisis, ongoing Covid stress and general anxiety, it's no wonder so many people are desperate for a solid night’s sleep.

According to research in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, 40% of the 2500+ adults who took part said they had seen a reduction in sleep quality since the start of the Covid pandemic.

And as international travel is up and running again, one of the emerging trends predicted to grow in 2023 is "sleep tourism".

Sleep tourism is a holiday that solely focuses on sleep, and building good sleeping habits.

Hotels around the world are now offering to help take the "metaphorical baggage" off your shoulders and replace it with quality sleep.

Six Senses Resort in Fiji is aiming to help guests improve their sleep, offering a programme from a sleep doctor.

The resort's Mark Kitchen says guests do an initial health check where 42 different biomarkers are identified related to physical and mental health.

He said small changes are identified, "where you sleep, your bedroom, quality of your sheets and pillows, making sure it's dark, lighting, temperature" or "food and beverage, not having that coffee after 2 o'clock in the afternoon, limiting alcohol, and screen-time”.

He said the program is ideal if for those wanting to improve sleep patterns, restore energy levels, de-stress, establish a sustainable sleep routine, and feel better equipped to face daily challenges.

"A lot of people in general are not getting a good night’s sleep."

"This relates to the quality of your sleep, not so much the quality. We've always been told to get 8 hours of sleep and of course that's important but the quality of our sleep is really, really important," Kitchen says.

He added that the overall message is to identify the small changes and develop good habits.

"It's not one size fits all, it's different for all of us."