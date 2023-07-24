Joseph Parker could fight Kiwi rival on Tyson Fury undercard

Heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker is a good chance to fight on the undercard of friend Tyson Fury’s bout against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia in October, with fellow Kiwi Hemi Ahio a potential opponent.

Fury, the WBC world heavyweight champion who hasn’t defended his title this year, has been criticised for choosing to fight Ngannou in Riyadh on October 28 rather than a recognised boxer, but the bout – and event - will attract a huge amount of interest.

The fight between the self-styled Gypsy King and the hard-hitting Ngannou will take place under the official rules of professional boxing, with three judges ringside adopting the 10-point must scoring system. It has been hyped as a clash to discover who is the “Baddest Man on the Planet”.

"As soon as that bell goes, it'll be bombs away,” Fury has said. “This guy is supposed to be the hardest puncher in the world, but let's see how he reacts when he gets hit by the Big GK.”

Parker, 31, may find himself part of the circus, albeit a lucrative one, after Fury attended his last fight against Australian Faiga Opelu in Melbourne in May, a bout that was over in 90 seconds with Parker in devastating form against his mismatched opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT

His manager David Higgins confirmed to 1News today that while nothing had been formalised, there was a “strong possibility” that Parker could fight in Riyadh.

Higgins said the event promoters Frank Warren and Top Rank would put potential opponents in front of Parker but added that Auckland-based Ahio was a possibility. Australian Joe Goodall is another.

Both men fought different opponents on the undercard of Australian George Kambosos Jr’s victory over Maxi Hughes in Oklahoma yesterday, with both recording impressive victories.

Parker attacks Faiga Opelu during his impressive stoppage victory. (Source: Photosport)

Ahio stopped American Amron Sands in the sixth round despite a broken nose and other facial injuries suffered in sparring the week before, with Goodall knocking out Stephan Shaw.

Asked about Ahio and Goodall, Higgins said: “Both of those fighters may be in the frame, and I see they both had good victories at the weekend. Joe will fight anyone.”

Goodall, 31, has a 10-1-1 record; his only loss coming against undefeated fellow Australian Justis Huni.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahio, 33, extended his record to 21-1 yesterday; his only loss coming against Opelu, who was demolished by Parker. However, it is understood Ahio, out of sorts from the opening bell, fought with an undiagnosed Covid infection.

A fight between Parker and Ahio would be the second time Parker has fought a Kiwi since winning and then losing the WBO world title.

In 2021, Parker fought Junior Fa in Auckland. He won by unanimous decision after a lacklustre performance which resulted in him parting ways with long-term training Kevin Barry.

Since linking with Irishman Andy Lee, Fury’s cousin, the now 32-3 Parker has fought five times – his loss a stoppage by Englishman Joe Joyce in Manchester last September.