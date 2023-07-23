Hemi Ahio shrugs off broken nose for impressive KO victory

A broken nose and suspected facial bone fracture suffered in sparring days ago have proven no barrier to Kiwi heavyweight boxer Hemi Ahio, who stopped his American opponent Amron Sands in Oklahoma today.

Fighting on the undercard of the George Kambosos Jr v Maxi Hughes lightweight main event bout, Ahio, his breathing inhibited by his injuries, which included a suspected orbital fracture, celebrated a sixth-round stoppage.

It was Ahio’s second fight following his shock defeat to Australian Samoan Faiga Opelu in Melbourne last year and an impressive victory given the circumstances.

His manager Mark Keddell, ringside at the Firelake Arena at Shawnee, told 1News that Ahio was not allowed to use a nasal spray in the build-up to the fight which would have mitigated the breathing issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His sinuses were blocked by blood so he was breathing hard through his mouth, but he was in good shape,” Keddell said.

“He was suffering from Covid for the Opelu fight and had issues today but this victory proves just how tough he is.”

Keddell said Ahio had been cleared by a doctor to fight the scheduled eight rounds despite his injuries.

Sands, 29, entered the ring with a 12-2 record and paced himself throughout, hoping to catch Ahio unawares.

At 1.98m, Sands had a huge height advantage over the 1.83m Ahio, but the Kiwi backed him into a corner in the sixth round and connected with a big right hand.

Pouring the pressure on in the hope of a stoppage, Ahio left the referee with no option.

Ahio, 33, improves his record to 21-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an earlier fight, Australian heavyweight Joe Goodall scored an upset knockout victory over American Stephan Shaw.