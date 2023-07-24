Ferns coach won't rule out Foster return 24 hours before Philippines match

Football Ferns defender Michaela Foster looks to be touch and go for tomorrow's World Cup match against the Philippines.

Foster was initially taken away by Ferns staff at the start of training to be assessed for what looked to be a leg issue.

The 24-year-old later returned and trained on her own at New Zealand's first training session in Wellington, working on what looked to be a strapped left thigh.

It's unlikely the defender's injury would have been in coach Jitka Klimkova's plans to start tomorrow's Group A match against the Philippines, considering the Ferns' clean sheet in the historic 1-0 win over Norway last week at Eden Park.

"We are here early, we are ready, we are focused. We still have one session to go so we’ll tidy up a few things and be ready for tomorrow,” Klimkova told 1News.

But Foster could have been in line to have a cameo to help manage veteran Ali Riley's minutes ahead of New Zealand's final group match in Dunedin against Switzerland.

Klimkova said at tonight's pre-match press conference in Wellington the left-back's injury is being managed and didn't rule out whether she could take part in tomorrow's match.

Victory against the 46th ranked Philippines would just about guarantee New Zealand a first ever spot in the Round of 16 of a FIFA World Cup.

Wellington's Regional Stadium is expected to be at its capacity of 33,000 for tomorrow's game, with organisers asking fans to arrive at least an hour early to ease entry into the ground.