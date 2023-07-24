Health
Dentist in hot water after woman suffered years of 'unbearable pain'

2:00pm
A dentist has breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights.

A dentist has been found to have given a woman "sub-standard treatment" over three years after she complained she had endured "unbearable" suffering under his care.

The complaints stemmed from dental care provided to the woman at Total Health Dentistry Limited for placement of implants, teeth extraction, periodontal care and purchase of dentures.

The woman complained she "endured unbearable physical and psychological suffering and hardship" and the dentist left her teeth in a worse state than their original condition, despite bills totalling $16,000.

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Vanessa Caldwell found the dentist breached a number of rights, including failing to treat the patient with respect, and failing to provide services with "reasonable care and skill".

The dentist has been referred to the Director of Proceedings for care that was "severely below the appropriate standard" in all areas and for his dishonest conduct in altering the woman’s records.

The dentist claims his only involvement in the woman’s treatment was dental implant placement and that two other dentists worked on the woman’s other treatments.

Caldwell said that as the lead dentist, he carried the responsibility for her care planning.

"I am very concerned about many aspects of this dentist’s practice, including that he recommended what the woman understood to be household bleach in her water flosser.

"I find that the treatment of the woman’s periodontitis was not of an appropriate standard and that overall the dentist failed to provide services with reasonable care and skill."

Although the dentist had previously been cautioned by the Dental Council not to promote himself as a periodontist, he continued to do so during the period of the woman’s treatment.

Caldwell also agreed with the expert advice that asking the woman to make full payment prior to her lengthy treatment was unusual and not recommended.

Caldwell has recommended a number of things, including that the dentist apologise to the woman in writing and to stop referring to himself as a periodontist.

The Dental Council register also currently says he he "[m]ay not practise in the General Dental Practice Scope of Practice".

Caldwell recommended the dentist comply with all restrictions and supervisions of practice imposed by the Dental Council.

Caldwell has requested for audit/progress reports of these measures at least every six months for two years.

Caldwell also recommends Total Health Dentistry Limited arrange an inspection and provide a report to HDC, as well as developing policies for its service payment.

