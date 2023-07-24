10 dead after school gym roof collapse in China

Ten people are dead after a school gymnasium roof collapsed in China's Qiqihar city.

State media CCTV reported one person is still trapped under the rubble after the collapse at No. 34 Middle School in Longsha District.

The collapse happened late on Sunday (local time) according to local media reports.

Reuters reported there has been heavy rain in the region over the weekend, causing flooding and damage in some areas.

Local media outlet Xinhua states that a preliminary investigation found construction workers illegally placed perlite, a mineral with high water content, on the roof of the gymnasium during construction of a teaching building adjacent to the gymnasium.

"Under persistent rains, the perlite soaked up water and gained weight, resulting in the roof collapse," Xinhua said.

An investigation into the incident has begun.