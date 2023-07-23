Evacuations urged in Tuahiwi as Canterbury heavy rain continues

Heavy rain brought on from a "slow-moving" low east of New Zealand is expected to continue in the South Island through to tomorrow morning, with residents in Canterbury's Tuahiwi urged to evacuate.

"Tuahiwi is at risk of further flooding at high tide tonight (8pm) when the Cam River is most affected by the incoming tide.

"If you can stay with friends and family tonight, we advise you to do this as a precaution," Waimakariri District Council wrote on Facebook. "Please take care if you are leaving the area and drive slowly through flood water to not create a bow wave."

Residents in the affected area were sent a Civil Defence Emergency Management warning about 7.10pm.

The emergency alert sent out in an area of Canterbury on Sunday night. (Source: Supplied)

ADVERTISEMENT

Yesterday morning MetService put orange heavy rain warnings in place for Marlborough and Canterbury that initially ended today, but have since been extended into early Monday.

And the SH1 Ashburton River Hakatere Bridge will be closed from 7pm tonight to about 6am tomorrow.

"The closure is precautionary given the build-up of flood debris around the bridge piers," Waka Kotahi's Mark Pinner said.

The Ashburton River Bridge at 3.30pm today. (Source: NZTA)

"If the river levels drop and concerns over debris lessen, the bridge may re-open later tonight or earlier tomorrow, however, we prefer people to be aware of the potential for the full overnight closure ahead of time."

Emergency vehicles will be allowed across the bridge.

Eastern Marlborough south of Ward and Canterbury around and north of Cheviot can expect another 40 to 60 mm of rain on top what has already fallen with peak rates of 10-15mm/h until 7am tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Canterbury south of Cheviot, an additional 35 to 55 mm of rainfall is expected at peak rates of 5 to 10 mm/h until 7am.

In both affected regions, rain is expected to continue falling as snow in parts above about 1500m into early tomorrow.

MetService this morning also issued a yellow heavy rain watch for northern Otago, which has since been lifted.

The next severe weather update is planned for 10am tomorrow.

SH79 is closed in Middle Valley between Gudex Rd and Maxwell Rd, while SH85 Palmerston and Kyeburn is closing tonight.

SH77 Ashburton between Thompsons Track to Pole Rd was earlier closed but has since reopened.