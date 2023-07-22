Poll shows how public feel about secondary teachers' strikes

Public opinion is split over strike action by secondary teachers, the latest 1News Verian poll shows.

The poll asked: "Secondary school teachers have been striking to get pay increases and to get more staff in schools. Do you support or oppose the strikes?"

Sixty-eight percent support the industrial action, while 25% oppose it. The rest don't know or refused to say.

It comes as high school teachers have said they feel like they're in limbo, waiting for an independent panel to make recommendations on how to end a long-running pay dispute.

"We have no choice but to try and be patient and hopeful," Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) member Jo Mells said. "But it is extraordinarily frustrating that the whole thing has gone on for over a year."

It's hoped the independent arbitration process will bring an end to the stand-off.

The panel's recommendations aren't binding, but the Education Ministry has to recommend them to the Government.

Strike action's been halted while arbitration plays out, and a decision is expected by the end of the month.

"The general public are saying to us 'stick with it, stand up for New Zealand education'," Mells said.

"What we want to see now is that the Prime Minister and Cabinet actually do the same thing."