One ticket wins $1m in Lotto First Division, Powerball rolls over

One lucky player has won $1 million in tonight's Lotto Division One draw.

The numbers were 3, 4, 12, 22, 24, 25, bonus 10, Powerball 9. The Strike numbers were 22, 3, 25 and 24.

First division Powerball rolled over, with the total Powerball prize pool at about $15.5 million.

However, 48 ticket holders won $1514 each in Powerball Division Three.

As well as the single ticket that won $1 million with Lotto First Division, 17 people won $19,139 each with Lotto Division Two.

582 people won $554 each with Lotto Division Three.

Strike Four rolled over, but 87 lucky players will take home $681 each with Strike Three.