New Zealand
1News

One ticket wins $1m in Lotto First Division, Powerball rolls over

8:49pm
A Lotto Powerball ticket.

A Lotto Powerball ticket. (Source: Supplied)

One lucky player has won $1 million in tonight's Lotto Division One draw.

The numbers were 3, 4, 12, 22, 24, 25, bonus 10, Powerball 9. The Strike numbers were 22, 3, 25 and 24.

First division Powerball rolled over, with the total Powerball prize pool at about $15.5 million.

However, 48 ticket holders won $1514 each in Powerball Division Three.

As well as the single ticket that won $1 million with Lotto First Division, 17 people won $19,139 each with Lotto Division Two.

582 people won $554 each with Lotto Division Three.

Strike Four rolled over, but 87 lucky players will take home $681 each with Strike Three.

New Zealand

SHARE ME

More Stories

Football Ferns safe after fire breaks out at team hotel

Football Ferns safe after fire breaks out at team hotel

The players and staff were temporarily evacuated from Auckland's Pullman Hotel this evening.

57 mins ago

Poll shows how public feel about secondary teachers' strikes

Poll shows how public feel about secondary teachers' strikes

High school teachers have said they feel like they're in limbo, waiting for an independent panel to make recommendations on how to end a long-running pay dispute.

9:28pm

2:08

Nelson mum frustrated by delays as court system faces backlog

Nelson mum frustrated by delays as court system faces backlog

7:30pm

2:15

Missing real estate agent: Vehicle seized, two addresses searched

Missing real estate agent: Vehicle seized, two addresses searched

7:07pm

Winston Peters coy on idea of coalition with National

Winston Peters coy on idea of coalition with National

6:52pm

4:44

Auckland shooting: Paramedic says it was nothing like she's seen before

Auckland shooting: Paramedic says it was nothing like she's seen before

6:21pm

2:09

Latest

Popular

57 mins ago

Football Ferns safe after fire breaks out at team hotel

Football Ferns safe after fire breaks out at team hotel

9:28pm

Poll shows how public feel about secondary teachers' strikes

2:08

Poll shows how public feel about secondary teachers' strikes

8:49pm

One ticket wins $1m in Lotto First Division, Powerball rolls over

One ticket wins $1m in Lotto First Division, Powerball rolls over

7:59pm

North Korea fires cruise missiles, remains silent on US soldier

North Korea fires cruise missiles, remains silent on US soldier

7:30pm

Nelson mum frustrated by delays as court system faces backlog

2:15

Nelson mum frustrated by delays as court system faces backlog

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6