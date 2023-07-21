New Zealand
1News

Student assaults teachers at Auckland girls' school

12:54pm
Epsom Girls Grammar School

Epsom Girls Grammar School (Source: eggs.school.nz)

A student assaulted two teachers at an Auckland girls' school yesterday, an email received by parents stated.

Epsom Girls Grammar principal Lorraine Pound sent out an email to parents telling them about the assault and reassuring them the student involved is "not onsite" today.

She said there was a "distressing incident at school yesterday afternoon" where "a student physically struck two staff members".

The email goes on to say staff and students are being supported and the student involved is not at school today.

The school is working with the Ministry of Education over the incident.

Stuff is reporting police attended the scene and that second gentleman of the United States Douglas Emhoff was at the school to talk to students on the same day as the assault.

Pound told 1News the assault was "unrelated to the delegation's visit and occurred in a different part of the school".

Police and Epsom Girls Grammar School have been approached for comment.

New ZealandAucklandEducation

SHARE ME

More Stories

Men climb to top of ferry building on Auckland waterfront

Men climb to top of ferry building on Auckland waterfront

Police put cordons in place as the men stood atop the building near the FIFA World cup fanzone.

18 mins ago

Flooding in parts of the North Island amid 'complex low'

Flooding in parts of the North Island amid 'complex low'

Parts of the North Island are experiencing flooding amid a 'complex low', which is bringing heavy rain.

12:36pm

0:38

Victims of Auckland shooting two men in their 40s - police

Victims of Auckland shooting two men in their 40s - police

10:38am

Auckland's response to opening of World Cup hailed

Auckland's response to opening of World Cup hailed

10:20am

4:51

'Tremendous bravery': Police officials praise Akl shooting response

'Tremendous bravery': Police officials praise Akl shooting response

9:54am

5:33

Armed burglary in Auckland's Papatoetoe overnight

Armed burglary in Auckland's Papatoetoe overnight

6:38am

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

US girl burnt by McNugget awarded $1.3m in damages

US girl burnt by McNugget awarded $1.3m in damages

18 mins ago

Men climb to top of ferry building on Auckland waterfront

Men climb to top of ferry building on Auckland waterfront

34 mins ago

Melbourne man who dumped girlfriend's body in bin jailed

Melbourne man who dumped girlfriend's body in bin jailed

42 mins ago

Pacific Update: Tongan rugby fan gets lofty vantage point

7:11

Pacific Update: Tongan rugby fan gets lofty vantage point

2:08pm

Gold Coast's bid to host 2026 Commonwealth Games 'unlikely'

Gold Coast's bid to host 2026 Commonwealth Games 'unlikely'

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6