Student assaults teachers at Auckland girls' school

A student assaulted two teachers at an Auckland girls' school yesterday, an email received by parents stated.

Epsom Girls Grammar principal Lorraine Pound sent out an email to parents telling them about the assault and reassuring them the student involved is "not onsite" today.

She said there was a "distressing incident at school yesterday afternoon" where "a student physically struck two staff members".

The email goes on to say staff and students are being supported and the student involved is not at school today.

The school is working with the Ministry of Education over the incident.

Stuff is reporting police attended the scene and that second gentleman of the United States Douglas Emhoff was at the school to talk to students on the same day as the assault.

Pound told 1News the assault was "unrelated to the delegation's visit and occurred in a different part of the school".

Police and Epsom Girls Grammar School have been approached for comment.