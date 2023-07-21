New Zealand
1News

Police hunt wanted men after Lower Hutt dairy worker attacked

51 mins ago
The first man police are seeking over the incident.

The first man police are seeking over the incident. (Source: NZ Police)

Police are appealing for the public's help after a Lower Hutt dairy worker was allegedly assaulted during a robbery over the weekend.

The incident occurred at a dairy on Waiwhetu Rd about 9pm on Sunday.

"Two males have entered the store and allegedly assaulted an employee and stole cigarettes and cash.

"The victim of this attack sustained injuries to his head, chest and abdomen area and is understandably shaken," police said.

The second man police are seeking over the incident.

The second man police are seeking over the incident. (Source: NZ Police)

"Police are committed to holding those involved responsible for their actions and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or recognises the people pictured."

Anyone with information is asked to call 105.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeWellington

