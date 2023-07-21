New Zealand
1News

Landslip sees several Auckland train lines cancelled

6:19pm
An Auckland Transport train (file image).

An Auckland Transport train (file image). (Source: istock.com)

A reported landslip between Parnell and Newmarket train stations has seen several lines cancelled this evening.

Auckland Transport said all service between Britomart and Newmarket will be cancelled from 7pm until end of service and two rail replacement buses will run between the stations during this time.

The Onehunga line has been completely cancelled for the rest of the evening, while the Eastern line has been cancelled between Britomart and Ōtāhuhu, and the Western line cancelled between Britomart and Newmarket. The Southern line is running the full line but reduced to a 20-minute frequency.

Rail buses are running between Penrose and Onehunga, as well as between Britomart and Ōtāhuhu.

Scheduled buses are accepting rail tickets along all lines.

