Akl shooting: Roads re-open as buses return to timetable

Roads have re-opened in the Auckland CBD after the city's public transport network was thrown into chaos by cordons earlier today due to a fatal shooting.

Three people are dead following a shooting that's left many others injured.

Dozens of armed police are in the Downtown Auckland area, with attention focused on an under-construction building near Commercial Bay.

At 2.45pm, Auckland Transport (AT) said all previously-closed roads have now been re-opened. A segment of Quay St, Lower Queen St, Lower Hobson St, Lower Albert St, parts of Customs St, and parts of Beach Rd were earlier cordoned off by police.

Passengers were warned this morning of "major delays" to the city's public transport network as a result of the earlier road closures.

The dozens of bus services that use the cordoned-off roads had been detouring with added delays for trips on those bus lines around Auckland.

The Lower Albert Street Bus Interchange, which services Northern Express (NX1) services, is re-opening. Temporary bus stop locations were earlier used in the city centre for services.

Britomart Train Station is open and train services are operating to published timetables.

However, the main entrance facing Te Komititanga is closed. All passengers must enter or leave the station via Galway and Tyler Streets, or through the Takutai Square entrance.

The Downtown Ferry Terminal, across the street from Commercial Bay, was earlier closed but re-opened shortly after 10am: "All customers are to please follow the instructions of the police and emergency services staff on the ground," AT said in an update.

All ferry services to the terminal were earlier cancelled, but have since resumed.

Detoured bus lines include the NX1, NX2, TamakiLink, 18, 27, 70, 95, 97, and all rail bus services. Others include: 105, 106, 195, 209, 755, 931, 933, 939.

Auckland Transport's executive public transport manager Stacey van der Putten says people who do need to travel will be able to reach the city on buses, trains and ferries, but that there will be disruption.

“Our public transport teams and frontline staff have worked incredibly hard this morning to keep people safe and moving as the firearm incident unfolded in downtown Auckland,” she said in a media release.

"While we are asking people to reconsider whether they need to travel to downtown Auckland at this time, our teams are continuing to operate bus, train and ferry services for those people who do need to travel.

"A number of major roads remain closed and behind the police cordon so we are also asking motorists to avoid the downtown area to avoid being caught in severe congestion near the cordons.

“We will be keeping in close contact with police teams this morning and our focus is on ensuring that we’re giving police the space and support they need to respond to and investigate this incident."

Updates on public transport and local roading delays can be found on the Auckland Transport Alerts Twitter account.

Auckland's public transport system was expected to be put to the test tonight with the kick-off of the FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand. Extra special event buses and special event trains have been timetabled-on to help manage expected demand.